HS basketball roundups

BOYS

BARTON 69, McCRORY 57 Hykeem Hancock had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists to spark Barton (5-2, 5-2 2A-6).

BEARDEN 75, SPRING HILL 62 Kendrick Juniel totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists and 6 steals in a victory for Bearden (9-2, 8-1 2A-8).

CHARLESTON 59, BOONEVILLE 56 Brandon Scott had 24 points and Trenton Goodson finished with 17 points as Charleston (7-5, 7-3 3A-4) held on. C.J. Johnson and Austin Hill had 12 points each for Booneville (12-4, 6-4). Blake Jones scored 10 points for the Bearcats.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 48, NASHVILLE 38 Colby Lambert knocked down 7 three-pointers and finished with 24 points in a road victory for Fountain Lake (18-2, 8-1 4A-7).

GRAVETTE 66, GENTRY 21 Tristan Batie had 25 points for Gravette (13-6, 5-3 4A-1), which battled back from a loss in its previous game. Johnny Dunfee added eight points for the Lions.

IZARD COUNTY 71, VIOLA 68 Caleb Faulkner and Coby Everett scored 21 points apiece as Izard County (20-5, 12-3) avenged an earlier loss to its league foe. Noah Everett had 10 points and Gunner Gleghorn added nine points for the Cougars.

JONESBORO 84, BATESVILLE 47 Keylin McBride led a quartet of double-figure scorers for Jonesboro (12-3, 8-0 5A-East) in its rout. McBride had 15 points, Bradley Richardson scored 13 points, and both Jesse Washington and Isaac Harrell tossed in 12 points for the Golden Hurricane.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 61, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 41 Bryson Warren had 22 points and five assists as Central (16-3, 8-0 6A-Central) extended its winning streak to 11 games. Hudson Likens and Corey Camper ended with 14 points apiece for the Tigers.

MAUMELLE 51, BEEBE 49 Carl Daughtery Jr. had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists to carry Maumelle (13-2, 5-0 5A-Central).

MORRILTON 63, DARDANELLE 38 Joseph Pinion had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists as Morrilton (10-5, 7-1 4A-4) strengthened its conference lead. Nevin Williams scored 15 points, Devin Foster tallied 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, and Brock Hendrix ended with 10 points for the Devil Dogs.

PULASKI ACADEMY 60, MILLS 40 Kaylan Makan scored 22 points and Griffin Newby had 21 points as Pulaski Academy (8-7, 5-2 4A-5) pulled off the upset. Javion Guy-King had 14 points for Mills (11-4, 6-1), which trailed 26-14 at the half.

RECTOR 67, MARMADUKE 48 Kameron Jones scored 23 points and Cooper Rabjohn had 21 points for Rector (11-6, 8-4 2A-3), which has won its past three games. Trey Horton finished with 17 points for the Cougars.

ROGERS 58, FS SOUTHSIDE 34 The Mounties outscored the Mavericks 24-9 in the third quarter to break the game open in a 6A-West victory. Rogers led 20-11 at halftime, but extended it to 44-20 after three quarters. Alonzo Porchio led Rogers with a game-high 14 points, while Will Liddell added 10. Xander Neagle led Southside with 13.

ROSE BUD 59, BALD KNOB 53 Rece Hipp punched in 22 points as Rose Bud (9-9, 6-6 3A-2) evened its league mark. Jared Wray scored 10 points and Caden Heck finished with eight for the Ramblers.

SYLVAN HILLS 81, BENTON 64 Nick Smith poured in 29 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals for Sylvan Hills (14-3, 6-1 5A-Central), which rebounded from Tuesday's loss to Little Rock Parkview. Cam Harris finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists for Benton (6-7, 0-4).

GIRLS

CHARLESTON 49, BOONEVILLE 32 Gracie Koch's 21 points powered Charleston (6-7, 5-4 3A-4). Brooke Groen had 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Karmen Kent scored nine points to lead Booneville (8-7, 4-5).

CONWAY 72, BRYANT 39 Jaden Thomas had 16 points and Savannah Scott totaled 15 points in a blowout for Conway (14-3, 6-1 6A-Central). Chloe Clardy scored 13 points and Kamille Brown added 10 for the Lady Wampus Cats.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 62, MAUMELLE CHARTER 16 Brady Callaway had 17 points and Kara Keathley scored 12 points to help Conway Christian (11-9, 7-5 2A-5) snap a three-game losing streak. Emily Dather collected 11 points and Anna Hartley had nine points for the Lady Eagles.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 68, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 14 Avery Marsh had 32 points and seven steals in an easy victory for Episcopal Collegiate (15-5, 8-2 3A-6). Riley Brady finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

GRAVETTE 59, GENTRY 30 Shylee Morrison scored 19 points as Gravette (11-5, 4-3 4A-1) won on homecoming night. Rachel Deihl added 13 points and Kaylan Chilton ended with 12 points for the Lady Lions.

ROGERS 72, FS SOUTHSIDE 20 The Lady Mounties jumped to a 36-15 halftime lead and cruised to the 6A-West Conference win. Camiran Brockhoff finished with a game-high 15 points, including four three-pointers, while Taylor Treadwell chipped in 13. Gracie Carr added nine for the Lady Mounties (12-6, 5-3). Sierra Smith led the Lady Mavericks with eight.

SYLVAN HILLS 59, BENTON 51 Jianna Morris had 28 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in a key victory for Sylvan Hills (8-4, 4-2 5A-Central).