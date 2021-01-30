A Shariah Law official uses a rattan cane to whip one of two men convicted of gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Two men in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province were caned 77 times each after neighbors reported them to the Shariah Police for having sex. (AP Photo/Riska Munawarah)

• Rosa Jimenez, a Texas woman who has served 15 years of a 99-year sentence in the 2003 choking death of a boy she was babysitting, was released from prison on bond after a judge said new evidence shows Jimenez could not have forced a clump of towels down the boy's throat, as prosecutors alleged in her original 2005 trial.

• Heru Triwijanarko, acting Sharia police chief in Aceh, Indonesia, where homosexuality is illegal, said two men, ages 27 and 29, were publicly each caned 77 times after neighbors became suspicious and broke into their rented room where they were caught having sex.

• Donisha Renee Willis, 24, of Tulsa pleaded guilty to two child neglect charges in the May deaths of her children, 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 21-month-old Tony Crook Jr., who wandered from their apartment and drowned in a creek.

• James Glawson, 76, of Exeter, R.I., a former volunteer Boy Scout chaplain, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting six young men, including a developmentally disabled victim.

• Gary Joseph Gravelle, 53, of New Haven, Conn., was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of hoaxes, including sending a threatening letter in 2018 addressed to President Donald Trump accompanied with a white powdery substance that Gravelle claimed was anthrax.

• Frank Gilliam, a former Democratic mayor of Atlantic City, N.J., was sentenced to 30 days in prison after he acknowledged stealing $87,000 from a youth basketball program that he had set up, using some of the money for personal items, including clothing, trips and meals.

• Alex Kim, a judge in Tarrant County, Texas, ruled that two 14-year-old boys charged with capital murder will remain in custody after they were accused of stabbing a mother of three who was delivering an Uber Eats order to an apartment building after they tried to steal her car.

• Bryan Lee Ogle, 33, of Sevierville, Tenn., a fugitive who shot a West Virginia police officer while trying to escape from a hospital, has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison on a gun charge.

• Krystal Martin, 23, of Hawk Point, Mo., who pleaded no contest to being an accessory in the June 2018 stabbing death of Brent Quigley during a robbery at Quigley's Nebraska home, was sentenced to five to 20 years in prison.