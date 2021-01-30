Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Law on abortion in Poland takes effect

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:18 a.m.

WARSAW, Poland — Poles took to the streets of Warsaw, Gdansk and other cities for a third night of protests Friday after a near-total abortion ban took effect, leaving Poland with one of the most restrictive laws in Europe.

The constitutional court ruled in October to ban abortions in cases of fetal disorders, even severe and fatal ones, and the ruling became law Wednesday. That triggered a new round of the mass demonstrations that began Oct. 22 and which have morphed into the largest protest movement in Poland in the three decades since communism fell.

The ruling was made by a court under the political control of the ruling right-wing party, Law and Justice, which had faced pressure from ultraconservative lobbyists to further restrict what had already been one of the European Union’s most restrictive laws.

Those who favored the restriction say they are trying to preserve human life, and have often argued that they want to prevent the abortion of fetuses with Down syndrome.

Opponents call the law draconian, noting that it forces women to carry to term even fetuses with lethal defects or with disorders so considerable they could live their entire lives severely disabled or even in a vegetative state.

Tensions have grown increasingly between protesters and police, who were out in large numbers Friday.

Marta Lempart, one of the leaders of the Women’s Strike group that has spearheaded street protests against the law, encouraged protesters in Warsaw to keep up their struggle. She pointed to the example of Argentina, which recently liberalized its abortion law after years of failed attempts.

“What we have now is a stage” of the larger struggle, she said.

Women’s Strike said Friday that 14 people were detained Thursday on the second night of protests — which were held despite a prohibition on public gatherings because of the covid-19 pandemic. Warsaw police said they had detained several people for entering the grounds of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT