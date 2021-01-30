Lions hit road for 2 games

UAPB men’s and women’s teams are back in action this weekend. Players are shown warming up before a recent game at H.O. Clemmons Arena at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's and men's basketball teams return to action this weekend in doubleheader contests at Grambling State and Jackson State.

Today's contests at Grambling begin at 3 p.m. for the women and 5:30 p.m. for the men, with start times Monday at Jackson State scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The UAPB Sports Network radio broadcast begins 15 minutes before each women's game on KPBA-FM 99.3 The Beat, online at www.uapblionsroar.com/live and on the free UAPB athletics app.

WOMEN'S TEAM

The Lady Lions (2-9, 1-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) will play for the first time since Jan. 18 at Alcorn State. Last weekend's scheduled home games against Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M were postponed due to covid-related issues with both opponents.

Khadijah Brown has six double-doubles this season, including four in five conference games. Coming off a 19-point, career-high 16-rebound game at Alcorn, Brown enters the weekend seventh in the SWAC in scoring (14.4 points per game), second in rebounds (10.9 per game), tied for sixth in blocks (1.8 per game), fifth in field goal percentage (46.2%) and ninth in free throw percentage (69.6%).

Grambling State (4-5, 3-2) is coming off a 69-61 loss Wednesday at SWAC co-leader Alabama State. Alexus Holt leads Grambling in scoring (13.0 points per game, 10th in SWAC), and Justice Coleman leads GSU in rebounding (5.1 per game, tied for 14th).

MEN'S TEAM

The UAPB men (3-12, 2-4) will also look to get back on the winning track after home losses to Texas Southern and two-time defending SWAC champion Prairie View A&M last weekend. Jalen Lynn had season highs in points (13) and assists (four) in Monday's loss to PVAMU.

Shaun Doss Jr. continues to lead UAPB in scoring and enters the weekend ranked among SWAC leaders in six categories: scoring (fifth at 17.1 points per game), rebounding (seventh at 6.3 per game), field goal percentage (eighth at 37.9%), free throw percentage (13th at 67.0%), made 3s per game (11th at 1.4 per game), blocks (tied for 10th at 0.7 per game) and minutes played (fourth at 35 per game).

Grambling (5-8, 3-3) is coming off back-to-back losses at Prairie View A&M and against Jackson State. Cameron Christon leads GSU in scoring (13.2 ppg, eighth in SWAC) and rebounds (5.1, tied for 13th in SWAC).