Local athletics schedule released

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and area high schools have released their athletics schedules.

Note that events and times are subject to change; if any changes or discrepancies, email icmurrell@pbcommercial.com

Sunday

College track and field: UAPB at KMS Open, Birmingham, Ala.

College volleyball: UAPB at Southern, 5 p.m.

Monday

Men's college basketball: UAPB at Jackson State, 5:30 p.m. (KPBA-FM 99.3; www.uapblionsroar.com)

Women's college basketball: UAPB at Jackson State, 7 p.m. (KPBA-FM 99.3; www.uapblionsroar.com)

Tuesday

Boys prep basketball: Hot Springs at Pine Bluff, TBA; Episcopal Collegiate at Dollarway, 6:30 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Camden Fairview, 7:30 p.m.; White Hall at Texarkana, 7:30 p.m.

Girls prep basketball: Episcopal Collegiate at Dollarway, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Camden Fairview, 6 p.m.; White Hall at Texarkana, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Boys prep basketball: White Hall at Pine Bluff, TBA

Friday

College volleyball: Philander Smith College at UAPB, 6 p.m. (www.uapblionsroar.com)

Boys prep basketball: Pine Bluff at El Dorado, TBA; Dollarway at Central Arkansas Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.; Sheridan at White Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Girls prep basketball: Dollarway at Central Arkansas Christian, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Hamburg, 6 p.m.; Sheridan at White Hall, 6 p.m.