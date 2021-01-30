Sections
Little Rock student to give away covid-19 kits

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:42 a.m.

Shankul Lohakare, a 10th-grader at Little Rock's Central High School, has put together covid-19 care kits that she will distribute at a drive-thru event today to individuals and families who request them.

The kits contain cloth face masks, an oral thermometer and a pulse oximeter as well as hand sanitizer and an information booklet on covid-19 -- all to help those in need detect early symptoms and battle the contagious and potentially fatal virus.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Lohakare will give away as many as 50 kits starting today at 1:30 p.m. at Central High, 1500 S. Park St. Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis in the circular drive near the library on the Daisy Bates Drive side of the campus.

Safety precautions will be followed as strictly as possible. Those people who don't need kits are invited to drive by and drop off cash donations to help Lohakare create more kits.

She is also fundraising through GoFundMe: https://bit.ly/3iYmqQr. She has posted an informational YouTube video where she details the contents of her Covid-19 Care Kits: https://bit.ly/3iZr0xL

