Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Paul Wisdom, 31, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Wisdom was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Deche Posey, 33, of 1140 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering and false imprisonment. Posey was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Gravette

• Christopher Tell, 42, of 203 N.E. Third St. in Gravette was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Tell was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lincoln

• Aaron Jenkins, 37, of 1829 U.S. 62 in Westville, Okla., was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving and theft of property. Jenkins was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.