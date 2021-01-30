OPINION | WALLY HALL: Razorbacks can’t slow OSU’s Cunningham, fall 81-77

It was a game-time decision to play Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, who is believed to be a one-and-done as he’s predicted to be the No. 1 player taken in the next NBA draft.

The right decision was made for the OSU Cowboys, who beat the Razorbacks 81-77.

Cunningham and Arkansas’ freshman Moses Moody were roommates for two years at the Montverde Academy prep school in Florida, and they put on a duel Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

Cunningham finished with 21 points, including 14 in the second half. Moody had 17 points, with 11 in the second half.

Cunningham was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the nation a year ago.

The game was exciting and heavy with sentiment thanks to honors for the late Eddie Sutton, who coached both of the schools to the Final Four.

A tape had covered up words below the sign at Gallagher-Iba Arena that says "Eddie Sutton Court." Just before the game, the tape was pulled, revealing the words "Naismith Hall of Fame," to which Sutton was elected shortly before he died last year.

Pulling the tape was Sutton’s youngest son, Scott, who played for his father at OSU and is the top assistant there after a long career as head coach of Oral Roberts.

The day included special T-shirts honoring Sutton, who played for the Cowboys when it was Oklahoma A&M.

Arkansas and Oklahoma State were playing as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Hogs.