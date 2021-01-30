Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Frank's Rockette in the eighth

BEST BET Impossible Task in the ninth

LONG SHOT Oochie in the sixth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-9

MEET 12-36 (33.3%)

* * * *confident choice

* * * plenty to like

* * things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $24,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

SCARLET POSITION dominated $8,500 rivals in her last race at Hawthorne. She possesses good early speed, and she is training smartly since arriving at Oaklawn. SKAMANIA is taking a significant drop for winning connections, and she figures to appreciate the abbreviated sprint distance. SHAHARAZAD defeated starter allowance rivals last month at Remington, and the versatile mare knows how to win races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Scarlet Position;Arrieta;Becker;5-1

9 Skamania;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

2 Shaharazad;Mojica;Broberg;8-1

3 Texas Music;WDe La Cruz;Martin;9-2

4 Sweet Tatum;Loveberry;Martin;8-1

5 Frills;Cabrera;Matthews;6-1

6 Kasserine Pass;Vazquez;Villafranco;7-2

1a Showit;Hamilton;Mason;20-1

1 Valiant Lady;Morales;Mason;20-1

8 Big Affair;Felix;Compton;10-1

2 Purse $41,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

FIVE DREAMS lost a late lead in a narrow defeat just two races back at Churchill. He is dropping in class and being treated with Lasix after a disappointing race on a synthetic surface at Turfway. JUNESANDRA rallied to second in both starts this winter at Remington, and he is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time. WAYAKIN possesses good early speed, and the Mike Maker trainee has an excuse for dull performances in his last two.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Five Dreams;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

8 Junesandra;Eramia;Von Hemel;5-1

2 Wayakin;Garcia;Maker;5-1

9 King Henrik;Geroux;Amoss;8-1

5 Western Pharoah;Court;Vance;4-1

1 Jedrek;FDe La Cruz;Zito;6-1

4 Wheels;Cohen;Broberg;15-1

6 Awesome Charge;Harr;Lukas;12-1

7 Air Show;Loveberry;Catalano;12-1

3 Purse $50,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

LAUGHING FOX is a local stake winner who needed his race at Fair Grounds after a nine-month vacation. He is taking a big drop in class, and he drew an advantageous two-turn post position. CARIBBEAN proved determined defeating second-level allowance rivals at Remington, and he is likely the one to catch if sent away from the gate by David Cohen. RATED R SUPERSTAR is a classy veteran with earnings of better than $850K, and he is back on a preferred surface after two races at Turfway Park.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Laughing Fox;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

3 Caribbean;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2

4 Rated R Superstar;Arrieta;Contreras;7-2

8 Intrepid Heart;Vazquez;Diodoro;4-1

2 Blueridge Traveler;Geroux;McPeek;8-1

7 Home Base;Cabrera;Miller;8-1

5 Jumper;Tohill;Hartman;12-1

6 Arrival;Garcia;Mason;12-1

4 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

ITS COLD IN DEHERE is only a photo-finish loss away from having won three consecutive races on dirt, and she is dropping in class after a second-place finish at Turfway. KEEP YOUR DISTANCE has forced or set the pace in three consecutive in-the-money finishes while competing at Churchill and Keeneland. She is also a 15-time winner who likes a wet track. PRETTY BRITCHES won an unusually fast $12,500 race just two back at Remington, and she ships from Delta after a solid fourth-place stake finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Its Cold in Dehere;Loveberry;Morey;9-2

5 Keep Your Distance;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

1 Pretty Britches;Cabrera;Broberg;6-1

9 Shackleford County;Geroux;Cano;12-1

3 Free;Rocco;Margolis;3-1

6 Lay M Out;Santana;Morse;9-2

2 Madison Way;Tohill;Martin;20-1

10 Little Miss Hot Mess;Morales;Vance;8-1

7 Take Charge Erica;Garcia;Shorter;10-1

4 Toni Ann's Miracle;Mojica;Martin;20-1

5 The Martha Washington. Purse $200,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds

*COACH won her first three races as a juvenile filly, including the two-turn Rags to Riches stake at Churchill, and she has been working well since a third-place finish in the Grade III Golden Rod. JOY'S ROCKET has won consecutive sprint stake races at Fair Grounds and Keeneland, and the speedy filly will lead as far as her pedigree will take her. SYLVIA Q is a proven two-turn runner who is adding blinkers after a photo-finish loss at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Coach;Geroux;Cox;7-5

1 Joy's Rocket;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

6 Sylvia Q;Garcia;Bauer;5-1

4 Will's Secret;Court;Stewart;6-1

5 Lady Lilly;Cabrera;Asmussen;9-2

2 Novel Squall;Vazquez;Ortiz;15-1

6 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

*OOCHIE has not raced in 11 months, but she did win her career debut in 2019 at Oaklawn. Winning trainer Sarah Delaney has her working smartly at Delta Downs. THE MARY ROSE has been on the sidelines since May, but she was a maiden winner and finished second in the 2020 Rainbow Miss. She is also racing for high percentage trainer Brad Cox for the first time. BETTYANN has won two of her three races at Oaklawn, and she recorded a swift local breeze Jan. 16 after a good campaign this fall out east.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Oochie;Tohill;Delaney;15-1

9 The Mary Rose;Garcia;Cox;3-1

10 Bettyann;Borel;Smith;4-1

12 Too Pretty;Thompson;Peitz;9-2

5 Many Sweet Treats;Cabrera;Dixon;10-1

4 Presley;Quinonez;Cates;6-1

7 Five Queens;Arrieta;Martin;12-1

2 Tailorbeswift;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;8-1

1 Guest in My Heart;Felix;Hughes;20-1

13 Shoot Me Straight;Gonzalez;Barkley;15-1

14 Zanshoes;Harr;Cline;20-1

3 Triple Happy;Cohen;Gladd;15-1

6 Lil Tater;Geroux;Stuart;12-1

11 Hissy Missy;Loveberry;Hornsby;20-1

7 Purse $41,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

RIGHT TRAPPE raced competitively in both starts as a juvenile filly at Churchill, and she is treated with Lasix for the first time. Moreover, trainer Steve Hobby has won with four of his last five claims. SHES GOT IT finished with energy in a second-place debut at Churchill, and she had a swift wet-track breeze Jan. 24. DREAM PRINCESS finished second in a maiden allowance sprint at Indiana, and the Brad Cox trainee is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Right Trappe;Arrieta;Hobby;7-2

12 Shes Got It;Loveberry;Catalano;5-1

10 Dream Princess;Geroux;Cox;5-2

1 Navy Lady;Morales;Hollendorfer;10-1

4 Lutescoot N Boogie;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

7 Perfectiontodetail;Cohen;Mason;8-1

9 Northern Diamond;Vazquez;McKnight;12-1

8 Little Sure Shot;Eramia;Von Hemel;12-1

13 Trouble Making;Cohen;Meah;30-1

5 Filly Ray Cyrus;Rocco;Puhich;20-1

2 Freedom Bound;Bowen;Holthus;30-1

3 Fortuna Adiuvat;Cabrera;Lukas;15-1

6 Renegade Sunset;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;30-1

8 The American Beauty. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

FRANK'S ROCKETTE won three consecutive graded stake races before taking on males and finishing eighth in the Breeders' Cup Sprint. She is back in her division and anything close to her best wins. AMY'S CHALLENGE is a multiple stake winner at Oaklawn, and she closed her 2020 season with a stake-placed finish at Keeneland. SHESOMAJESTIC defeated a stake quality field just two races back at Ellis, and she stands an improved chance if the track is wet.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Frank's Rockette;Geroux;Mott;2-1

6 Amy's Challenge;Arrieta;Robertson;3-1

2 Shesomajestic;Vazquez;Ortiz;12-1

9 Lady's Island;Cabrera;Baxter;9-2

8 Best Kept Secret;Harr;Cline;20-1

5 Wildwood's Beauty;Rocco;Becker;6-1

1 French Empire;Gonzalez;Contreras;10-1

3 Magic Dance;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

4 Sunny Dale;Garcia;Hollendorfer;10-1

9 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

*IMPOSSIBLE TASK defeated a nice colt (Tizamagician) while breaking his maiden last winter at Del Mar. Based on his works since September, he is returning to the races stronger and faster as a 4-year-old. BACKSHOT finished second while nearly 8 lengths clear of the third-place finisher at Churchill. He owns competitive Beyer figures and likes a wet track. AMERICAN MANDATE ships from Kentucky after consecutive tough-luck defeats as a post-time favorite. He has the talent but appears to lack a willingness to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Impossible Task;Cabrera;Sadler;8-1

5 Backshot;Arrieta;Broberg;9-2

7 American Mandate;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

10 Pirate Rick;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;12-1

13 Secret Courier;Cohen;Diodoro;5-1

3 Fastly;Garcia;Calhoun;3-1

1 Abundant;Morales;Morse;8-1

11 Background;Bowen;Puhich;12-1

9 War Detonator;Geroux;Barkley;20-1

4 Lonely Private;FDe La Cruz;Hawley;20-1

2 Rob the Rich;Vazquez;Matthews;20-1

8 No Shirts No Shoes;WDe La Cruz;Anderson;30-1

12 Chase Tracker;Mojica;Zito;20-1

Exotic possibilities

The fifth race offers a daily double, and I recommend pairing Joy's Rocket and Coach with Oochie and The Mary Rose in the sixth. The seventh race begins a Pick-3, and Dream Princess, Right Trappe and Shes Got It are must-use fillies. Frank's Rockette is a single for me in the eighth. The ninth has contention, but I really like Impossible Task. I'll add Backshot due to his wet-track ability.