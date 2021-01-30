Sections
Student a finalist in essay contest

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:56 a.m.

Larissa Holcomb, a senior at Pine Bluff High School, is one of 10 statewide finalists for the 2021 MLK Holiday Statewide Essay Contest.

As a finalist, Holcomb will receive a $50 Walmart/Sam's Club gift card, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, sponsored the essay contest in December.

The essay topic was "What does service mean to you?"

Larissa Holcomb
