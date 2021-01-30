Student found dead at Lyon College

Police tape
A student has been found dead at Lyon College, according to a Facebook post Saturday from the school in Batesville.
Few details were available late Saturday night.
The post said the college will cooperate with the Batesville Police Department as it investigates the case. The school indicated that it could not release any further information.
No one was available to answer questions at the Batesville Police Department or the Independence County coroner's office late Saturday.
