Suspect in Indianapolis homicide arrested in Arkansas

A suspect in an Indianapolis homicide was caught and detained in northeast Arkansas on Saturday morning, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.

Gabriel Galvez, 38, was headed to Randolph County at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to an Arkansas State Police alert, Bell said.

At least three Arkansas law enforcement agencies were involved in locating and detaining Galvez, who was described as heavily armed. State police troopers, Randolph County deputies and officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were involved in the traffic stop on U.S. 67 near Reyno, about 15 miles northeast of Pocahontas, Bell said. The Randolph County sheriff added that the arrest occurred without incident.

Galvez was taken to the Randolph County jail on Saturday. He is awaiting extradition to Indianapolis.