Two men arrested in child porn investigation

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was being held Friday on $100,000 bond in the Benton County Jail after his arrest in connection with possessing child pornography, according to a probable cause affidavit.

David Loran Thompson, 52, was arrested Tuesday in connection with distributing, possessing, viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child; video voyeurism; and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against him.

Bentonville police began investigating in August after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of child pornography possibly being posted on Tumblr, a social media tool, according to the affidavit.

Tumblr confirmed three images were sent by the user, and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified the images as apparent child pornography, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to trace the postings to Thompson, according to the affidavit.

Police questioned Thompson, who denied any involvement in viewing child pornography. He told police he's a truck driver and part of a nonprofit organization Truckers Against Trafficking, which trains truck drivers to recognize and report instances of human trafficking, according to the affidavit.

He admitted to being involved in a group on Tumblr with thousands of people and pornographic material could be sent within the group. Thompson told police people would get kicked out of the group for sharing images of child pornography, according to the affidavit.

Thompson said he never uploaded, saved or was responsible for possessing child pornography in any fashion other than the occasional encounter of it in the Tumblr groups, according to the affidavit.

Police seized three cellphones from Thompson, and he gave police permission to search the devices. Police found a video of a 16-year-old girl in a bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Police discovered the video had been sent to Dale Mayer, a contact in Thompson's phone, according to the affidavit.

Mayer, 48, of Rogers was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. Rogers police arrested him Thursday in connection with distributing, possessing, or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child and producing or directing a sexual performance of a child.

Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against Mayer.

Arraignments for the pair will be at 8 a.m. March 8 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.