UA women dominate 5,000

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas took the top six places in the women's 5,000 meters in the Razorback Invitational on Friday night at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Arkansas senior Katie Izzo (15:36.22) and junior Lauren Gregory (15:58.22) ran the top two times in the world this indoor season. The next four spots went to Razorbacks senior Logan Morris (16:02.63), junior Gracie Hyde (16:21.47), senior Abby Gray (16:25.92) and freshman Taylor Ewert (16:44.44).

Arkansas junior G'Auna Edwards, competing in her first pentathlon, finished third with 3,966 points behind Georgia sophomore Anna Hall (4,590) and Oregon sophomore Mathilde Rey (4,182).

Sophomore Rosey Effiong was Arkansas' top finisher in the 200, taking fourth in 23.56.

In men's competition, Arkansas freshman Ruben Banks threw 69-9 1/2 to win the weight toss. It was his second consecutive victory after a school-record throw of 71-4 1/2 last week at the Wooo Pig Classic.

Razorbacks junior Ryan Brown went 24-9 to take second in the long jump, and freshman Rhett Nelson cleared 16-4 3/4 to take second in the pole vault. Arkansas junior Jalen Brown ran 21.16 to take third in the 200, and freshman Adam Clark was third in the high jump (6-7).

Through four events of the heptathlon, Arkansas senior Markus Ballengee is second with 3,160 points. Georgia sophomore Karel Tilga leads with 3,202 points.

Arkansas did not run a team in the men's distance medley relay because of athletes who weren't available because of positive covid-19 tests and contact tracing. Oregon won the race in 9:19.42.

Southern California leads the men's team race with 44 points followed by Arkansas (40), Georgia (32), Oregon (31), Mississippi State (17), Colorado (14), Iowa Sate (2) and Ole Miss (2).

In the women's team standings, Oregon leads with 48 points followed by Ole Miss (41), Arkansas (40), Georgia (26), USC (10), Iowa State (8), Colorado (1) and Mississippi State (1).

The meet will conclude today with 23 events. Running events begin at 12:30 p.m. and field events at 1 p.m. Spectators are not allowed because of covid-19 safety protocols.