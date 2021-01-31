Calendar for Jan. 31, 2021

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Arts & Science Center hosts Mirror, Mirror auditions

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is seeking people ages 21 and younger to audition for its theatrical production, "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: A Virtual Fractured Fairy Tale," according to a news release. The auditions for the production began Friday and will continue today. To sign up for an audition, visit www.asc701.org/auditions or email director Kayla Lake at kayladenise15@yahoo.com.