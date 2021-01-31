Auburn restarts SEC play for UA

Arkansas senior Chelsea Dungee (center) scored 37 points in the Razorbacks’ victory over No. 3 Connecticut on Thursday. She is averaging 22.5 points per game entering today’s game against Auburn. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's basketball team was walking on air after upsetting No. 3 Connecticut, but SEC play awaits today on the Walton Arena ground.

The No. 19 Razorbacks (12-6, 2-5 SEC) take on Auburn, which is winless in league play but has size and a superstar in Unique Thompson. Tipoff time is 2 p.m.

Senior Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 37 points to help Arkansas hold off a late UConn charge and hand the 11-time national champion its first loss of the season. The Razorbacks did it with only eight available players because six (no starters) were sidelined in covid-19 protocol.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said the same eight that played Thursday practiced Saturday. Dungee and senior Amber Ramirez, who finished with 22 points, each played almost 39 minutes against the Huskies. Every Arkansas starter played at least 30 minutes.

The Razorbacks, who have lost four of their past five SEC games, must refocus after the UConn victory to finish play in a league with seven teams currently ranked in the top 25.

The Tigers (5-10, 0-7) are no pushover despite their record, Neighbors said.

Auburn stayed close with No. 8 Texas A&M for three quarters on Thursday before falling 84-69. Redshirt sophomore Honest Scott-Grayson, one of two Tigers who average in double figures, finished with a team-high 21 points against the Aggies.

"We've had some success against them the last couple of years," Neighbors said of Auburn. "They've added some pieces. They're very, very tricky. A team coming in that's got the size inside to give us problems and perimeter players who can keep you in front."

Thompson, a 6-3 senior, averages a double-double and a team-best 17.8 points per game. Her 13.6 rebounds per game ranks second in the country -- just 0.2 behind Lafayette's Natalie Kucowski. She's registered a double-double in 10 of 12 games this season, and she moved into second place on the school's all-time rebound list against Texas A&M. It was just the second game this season Thompson didn't earn a double-double, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds.

The All-SEC first-team selection as a junior is special, Neighbors said.

"She's relentless," he said. "She doesn't take a play off. She knows her value to her team. It's something she takes great pride in, a quality that's pretty rare for it to be in rebounds. Other stats people go at with passion and a lot of pride. That's a pretty rare one.

"It's what makes her hard. She's also in great condition, and they put her in great spots."

Auburn also has dealt with covid-19 issues, having some games postponed along with not being at full strength at times. That gives the Razorbacks a little less information on the Tigers, Neighbors said.

"It doesn't do much good to watch four [actually three] of their conference games because Unique Thompson didn't play," Neighbors said. "Guess what? Unique Thompson's gonna play, and when she's on the court their game plan changes.

"Some people deal with it and they're better for it with the time off and the rest. That just brings another element of uncertainty into it with us."