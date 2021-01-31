High school boys hoops rankings

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

Little Rock Central 6A-Central 16-3 COMMENT Showdown with No. 2 North Little Rock in two days.

North Little Rock 6A-Central 13-1 COMMENT Revenge on mind at Tiger Fieldhouse.

Bentonville 6A-West 14-1 COMMENT Tigers pick up their ninth consecutive victory.

Magnolia 4A-8 14-0 COMMENT Two-time 4A champs ready to get back on floor.

Bryant 6A-Central 13-3 COMMENT Hornets dangerous despite losses to No. 1 and No. 2.

Maumelle 5A-Central 13-2 COMMENT Daughtery coming through when needed the most.

Little Rock Parkview 5A-Central 13-2 COMMENT Patriots getting better as season goes on.

Jonesboro 5A-East 13-3 COMMENT Balanced scoring serves Hurricane well.

Marion 5A-East 14-2 COMMENT Rivalry game with West Memphis was as good as advertised.