High school boys hoops rankings

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:55 a.m.

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

  1. Little Rock Central 6A-Central 16-3 COMMENT Showdown with No. 2 North Little Rock in two days.

  2. North Little Rock 6A-Central 13-1 COMMENT Revenge on mind at Tiger Fieldhouse.

  3. Bentonville 6A-West 14-1 COMMENT Tigers pick up their ninth consecutive victory.

  4. Magnolia 4A-8 14-0 COMMENT Two-time 4A champs ready to get back on floor.

  5. Bryant 6A-Central 13-3 COMMENT Hornets dangerous despite losses to No. 1 and No. 2.

  6. Maumelle 5A-Central 13-2 COMMENT Daughtery coming through when needed the most.

  7. Little Rock Parkview 5A-Central 13-2 COMMENT Patriots getting better as season goes on.

  8. Jonesboro 5A-East 13-3 COMMENT Balanced scoring serves Hurricane well.

  9. Marion 5A-East 14-2 COMMENT Rivalry game with West Memphis was as good as advertised.

  10. Fayetteville 6A-Central 15-4 COMMENT Williams delivers in nick of time vs. Bentonville West.

CLASS 6A

TEAM RECORD

  1. Little Rock Central................................. 16-3

  2. North Little Rock................................... 13-1

  3. Bentonville............................................. 14-1

  4. Bryant.................................................... 13-3

  5. Fayetteville............................................. 15-4

  6. Springdale Har-Ber................................ 13-5

CLASS 3A

TEAM RECORD

  1. Dumas..................................................... 9-1

  2. Osceola.................................................. 12-2

  3. Mayflower.............................................. 13-1

  4. Clinton.................................................... 13-5

  5. Bergman................................................ 22-4

  6. Baptist Prep........................................... 14-3

CLASS 5A

TEAM RECORD

  1. Maumelle............................................... 13-2

  2. Little Rock Parkview.............................. 13-2

  3. Jonesboro.............................................. 13-3

  4. Marion.................................................... 14-2

  5. Sylvan Hills............................................ 14-3

  6. Little Rock Christian.............................. 10-4

CLASS 2A

TEAM RECORD

  1. Marianna.................................................. 8-1

  2. Flippin.................................................... 20-4

  3. Dierks..................................................... 17-2

  4. Caddo Hills............................................ 22-3

  5. Earle....................................................... 12-1

  6. Mountainburg........................................ 14-3

CLASS 4A

TEAM RECORD

  1. Magnolia................................................ 14-0

  2. Blytheville............................................... 20-2

  3. Morrilton................................................ 10-5

  4. Farmington............................................ 14-4

  5. Mills....................................................... 11-4

  6. Fountain Lake........................................ 18-2

CLASS 1A

TEAM RECORD

  1. West Side Greers Ferry ......................... 19-4

  2. Bradley................................................... 14-1

  3. Nevada................................................... 13-4

  4. Izard County.......................................... 20-5

  5. Marvell................................................... 16-1

  6. Viola....................................................... 24-5

