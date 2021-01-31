High school boys hoops rankings

OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
Little Rock Central 6A-Central 16-3 COMMENT Showdown with No. 2 North Little Rock in two days.
North Little Rock 6A-Central 13-1 COMMENT Revenge on mind at Tiger Fieldhouse.
Bentonville 6A-West 14-1 COMMENT Tigers pick up their ninth consecutive victory.
Magnolia 4A-8 14-0 COMMENT Two-time 4A champs ready to get back on floor.
Bryant 6A-Central 13-3 COMMENT Hornets dangerous despite losses to No. 1 and No. 2.
Maumelle 5A-Central 13-2 COMMENT Daughtery coming through when needed the most.
Little Rock Parkview 5A-Central 13-2 COMMENT Patriots getting better as season goes on.
Jonesboro 5A-East 13-3 COMMENT Balanced scoring serves Hurricane well.
Marion 5A-East 14-2 COMMENT Rivalry game with West Memphis was as good as advertised.
Fayetteville 6A-Central 15-4 COMMENT Williams delivers in nick of time vs. Bentonville West.
CLASS 6A
TEAM RECORD
Little Rock Central................................. 16-3
North Little Rock................................... 13-1
Bentonville............................................. 14-1
Bryant.................................................... 13-3
Fayetteville............................................. 15-4
Springdale Har-Ber................................ 13-5
CLASS 3A
TEAM RECORD
Dumas..................................................... 9-1
Osceola.................................................. 12-2
Mayflower.............................................. 13-1
Clinton.................................................... 13-5
Bergman................................................ 22-4
Baptist Prep........................................... 14-3
CLASS 5A
TEAM RECORD
Maumelle............................................... 13-2
Little Rock Parkview.............................. 13-2
Jonesboro.............................................. 13-3
Marion.................................................... 14-2
Sylvan Hills............................................ 14-3
Little Rock Christian.............................. 10-4
CLASS 2A
TEAM RECORD
Marianna.................................................. 8-1
Flippin.................................................... 20-4
Dierks..................................................... 17-2
Caddo Hills............................................ 22-3
Earle....................................................... 12-1
Mountainburg........................................ 14-3
CLASS 4A
TEAM RECORD
Magnolia................................................ 14-0
Blytheville............................................... 20-2
Morrilton................................................ 10-5
Farmington............................................ 14-4
Mills....................................................... 11-4
Fountain Lake........................................ 18-2
CLASS 1A
TEAM RECORD
West Side Greers Ferry ......................... 19-4
Bradley................................................... 14-1
Nevada................................................... 13-4
Izard County.......................................... 20-5
Marvell................................................... 16-1
Viola....................................................... 24-5