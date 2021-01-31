Happy birthday (Jan. 31): No one teaches the bird to make a nest. You, like the bird, will tap into those instincts that came part and parcel with the collective knowledge of Mother Nature and build a beautiful structure of protection, solace and nurturing. From there, you'll sing yourself to the sky, attracting the right company to share it with.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Resolve problems quickly regardless of how small and inconsequential they seem. Otherwise, tiny tangles of troubles in the corners of your mind will have a way of slowing your thought processes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When the map disagrees with the ground, even the best cartographer in the world knows which is at fault. You'll be given instructions. Feel free to forget them all in favor of reacting to what's going on.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The day brings a happiness trifecta: something to do, someone to love and an event on the horizon to look forward to. Your appreciation of life's balance makes this steadiness all the sweeter.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The picture looks better when the image is defined. Bringing more light to it isn't necessarily bringing more clarity. You need the darkness, too. It's the interplay of light and shadow that provides definition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You tend to take any responsibility as seriously as if you were getting paid to fulfill the order. However, your attitude can get a little lax with your responsibilities to yourself. Fight this. Show up stronger for yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Through meditation, you can sweep out your mind. However, as with most things that get swept, it only stays clear for the few moments it takes to set the stage for a glorious torrent of ideas.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Even though you don't have all the tools you need to make what you want to make, start anyway. While you're already moving, you'll learn what you need and who has it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Conversation comes from the subconscious. This is why you sometimes are very surprised at what you say. For instance, today a thought occurs to you for the first time just as it leaps from your tongue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your critical eye will be helpful in many tasks of the day, but use it judiciously. It won't always be appropriate to offer an opinion. And when working alone, save the critical phase for after the creative brainstorming.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Words can intrigue, delight, offend and portend — but they can't actually do. You'll be made aware of just how much can happen only in the thrust of action.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In some faiths, it is believed that there is, at our deepest level, a part of us that cannot be stained. This eternal purity within, if you can imagine it exists, will be accessible. One touch can fuel your day.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A while back when you were reorganizing the pantry of your mind, an expensive little nugget of bitterness got pushed to the back wall. It's still there, though without potency, as faded as an old spice.

MOON OF FOCUSED POWER

It is the very nature of power to change hands. Like an Olympic torch, the point is to take it as far as duty allows and then pass it on. Does your awareness of the temporary nature of authority make you want to use yours very well while you can? Under this industrious Virgo moon, take charge with great focus and effectiveness.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

This Mercury retrograde has changed the rules of communication to a randomized algorithm. Don’t let that frighten you. This isn’t a limitation so much as a twist. Sure, things may not land as intended, but that’s where the thrill comes in. The greater the risk, the better chance you have at reaching straight into a person’s heart — or offending deeply. What if you used it as an opportunity to try something different? Take stab at making someone laugh or skip boring small talk to get right to the point of the interaction. Flirt with a new vernacular. How brave you are will correlate with the way you want to be seen and understood by another person.

It’s the same with moods as it is with playground swing sets. There is no way to widen the range without widening it in both directions. You cannot swing very high forward without also experiencing the stomach-dropping dip and opposite backward rush. Accept the high-low reality, and then consider giving up any struggle or resistance to the backward ride. Why dread what is only setting you up to soar into the sky?

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Justin Timberlake is starring in a new movie for Apple TV, “Palmer” about a convicted felon who takes on the responsibility of caring for a 7-year-old boy whose interest in dolls, fairies and tea parties make him a target for bullying. Timberlake has the sun and Mars in socially conscious Aquarius and expressive Mercury in Pisces, a highly artistic and intuitive placement perfect for actors.