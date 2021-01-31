High school girls hoops rankings

GIRLS
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD
1.Fort Smith Northside;6A-Central;18-1
COMMENT Sweet 16 wins in row for Lady Bears.
2.Bentonville;6A-West;12-2
COMMENT Lady Tigers dominating league play.
3.Melbourne;2A-2;20-1
COMMENT Passed test against really tough Salem.
4.Batesville;5A-East;17-0
COMMENT Ice water in Clark's veins in escape vs. Jonesboro.
5.Conway;6A-Central;14-3
COMMENT Thomas, Scott, Clardy a terror to defend.
6.Greenwood;5A-West;15-3
COMMENT Reeves' team making it look easy in 5A-West.
7.Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;15-1
COMMENT Lady Warriors can flip the switch in close games.
8.Harrison;4A-1;14-0
COMMENT Lady Goblins survive gutsy showing from Pea Ridge.
9.Vilonia;5A-West;17-2
COMMENT Defense starting to kick in for the Lady Eagles.
10.North Little Rock;6A-Central;13-5
COMMENT Foster has in-the-gym range for Fimple's team.
CLASS 6A
TEAM;RECORD
Fort Smith Northside;18-1
Bentonville;12-2
Conway;14-3
North Little Rock;13-5
Fayetteville;9-6
Rogers;13-6
CLASS 5A
TEAM;RECORD
Batesville;17-0
Greenwood;15-3
Little Rock Christian;15-1
Vilonia;17-2
Lake Hamilton;15-3
Jonesboro;14-4
CLASS 4A
TEAM;RECORD
Harrison;14-0
Star City;21-3
Farmington;14-4
Brookland;13-4
Pea Ridge;15-4
Mena;13-2
CLASS 3A
TEAM;RECORD
Bergman;26-1
Central Ark. Christian;13-0
Mountain View;13-2
Danville;15-2
Hoxie;17-1
Ashdown;17-1
CLASS 2A
TEAM;RECORD
Melbourne;20-1
Des Arc;14-0
Marmaduke;23-4
Bigelow;15-5
Salem;13-5
Tuckerman;20-4
CLASS 1A
TEAM;RECORD
Mount Vernon-Enola;20-2
Kirby;14-4
Emerson;15-3
Viola;22-5
Rural Special;10-3
Ouachita;21-3