High school girls hoops rankings

GIRLS

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1.Fort Smith Northside;6A-Central;18-1

COMMENT Sweet 16 wins in row for Lady Bears.

2.Bentonville;6A-West;12-2

COMMENT Lady Tigers dominating league play.

3.Melbourne;2A-2;20-1

COMMENT Passed test against really tough Salem.

4.Batesville;5A-East;17-0

COMMENT Ice water in Clark's veins in escape vs. Jonesboro.

5.Conway;6A-Central;14-3

COMMENT Thomas, Scott, Clardy a terror to defend.

6.Greenwood;5A-West;15-3

COMMENT Reeves' team making it look easy in 5A-West.

7.Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;15-1

COMMENT Lady Warriors can flip the switch in close games.

8.Harrison;4A-1;14-0

COMMENT Lady Goblins survive gutsy showing from Pea Ridge.

9.Vilonia;5A-West;17-2

COMMENT Defense starting to kick in for the Lady Eagles.

10.North Little Rock;6A-Central;13-5

COMMENT Foster has in-the-gym range for Fimple's team.

CLASS 6A

TEAM;RECORD

Fort Smith Northside;18-1 Bentonville;12-2 Conway;14-3 North Little Rock;13-5 Fayetteville;9-6 Rogers;13-6

CLASS 5A

TEAM;RECORD

Batesville;17-0 Greenwood;15-3 Little Rock Christian;15-1 Vilonia;17-2 Lake Hamilton;15-3 Jonesboro;14-4

CLASS 4A

TEAM;RECORD

Harrison;14-0 Star City;21-3 Farmington;14-4 Brookland;13-4 Pea Ridge;15-4 Mena;13-2

CLASS 3A

TEAM;RECORD

Bergman;26-1 Central Ark. Christian;13-0 Mountain View;13-2 Danville;15-2 Hoxie;17-1 Ashdown;17-1

CLASS 2A

TEAM;RECORD

Melbourne;20-1 Des Arc;14-0 Marmaduke;23-4 Bigelow;15-5 Salem;13-5 Tuckerman;20-4

CLASS 1A

TEAM;RECORD