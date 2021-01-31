Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

High school girls hoops rankings

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:55 a.m.

GIRLS

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1.Fort Smith Northside;6A-Central;18-1

COMMENT Sweet 16 wins in row for Lady Bears.

2.Bentonville;6A-West;12-2

COMMENT Lady Tigers dominating league play.

3.Melbourne;2A-2;20-1

COMMENT Passed test against really tough Salem.

4.Batesville;5A-East;17-0

COMMENT Ice water in Clark's veins in escape vs. Jonesboro.

5.Conway;6A-Central;14-3

COMMENT Thomas, Scott, Clardy a terror to defend.

6.Greenwood;5A-West;15-3

COMMENT Reeves' team making it look easy in 5A-West.

7.Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;15-1

COMMENT Lady Warriors can flip the switch in close games.

8.Harrison;4A-1;14-0

COMMENT Lady Goblins survive gutsy showing from Pea Ridge.

9.Vilonia;5A-West;17-2

COMMENT Defense starting to kick in for the Lady Eagles.

10.North Little Rock;6A-Central;13-5

COMMENT Foster has in-the-gym range for Fimple's team.

CLASS 6A

TEAM;RECORD

  1. Fort Smith Northside;18-1

  2. Bentonville;12-2

  3. Conway;14-3

  4. North Little Rock;13-5

  5. Fayetteville;9-6

  6. Rogers;13-6

CLASS 5A

TEAM;RECORD

  1. Batesville;17-0

  2. Greenwood;15-3

  3. Little Rock Christian;15-1

  4. Vilonia;17-2

  5. Lake Hamilton;15-3

  6. Jonesboro;14-4

CLASS 4A

TEAM;RECORD

  1. Harrison;14-0

  2. Star City;21-3

  3. Farmington;14-4

  4. Brookland;13-4

  5. Pea Ridge;15-4

  6. Mena;13-2

CLASS 3A

TEAM;RECORD

  1. Bergman;26-1

  2. Central Ark. Christian;13-0

  3. Mountain View;13-2

  4. Danville;15-2

  5. Hoxie;17-1

  6. Ashdown;17-1

CLASS 2A

TEAM;RECORD

  1. Melbourne;20-1

  2. Des Arc;14-0

  3. Marmaduke;23-4

  4. Bigelow;15-5

  5. Salem;13-5

  6. Tuckerman;20-4

CLASS 1A

TEAM;RECORD

  1. Mount Vernon-Enola;20-2

  2. Kirby;14-4

  3. Emerson;15-3

  4. Viola;22-5

  5. Rural Special;10-3

  6. Ouachita;21-3

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT