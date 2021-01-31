High school basketball

SATURDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
5A-WEST
Van Buren 50, Greenwoiod 46
4A-4
Ozark 47, Pottsville 39
4A-7
Nashville 75, De Queen 40
4A-8
Camden Fairview 71, Star City 43
3A-3
Hoxie 61, Piggott 51
3A-4
Cedarville 60, Danville 44
3A-6
Central Arkansas Christian 67, DeWitt 27
2A-2
Tuckerman 67, Sloan-Hendrix 56
White County Central 49, Melbourne 45
1A-3
Maynard 57, Crowley’s Ridge Academy
28
Nonconference
Farmington 72, Elkins 52
Jonesboro 71, Russellville 28
GIRLS
5A-WEST
Greenwood 64, Van Buren 27
4A-7
Nashville 62, De Queen 31
4A-8
Star City 43, Camden Fairview 23
3A-1
Bergman 64, Greenland 23
3A-6
Central Arkansas Christian 66, DeWitt 37
2A-2
Melbourne 59, White County Central 15
2A-3
Riverside 43, Buffalo Island Central 40
2A-5
South Side Bee Branch 60, Maumelle
Charter 15
1A-8
Dermott 46, Strong 29
BOYS
FARMINGTON 72, ELKINS 52 Carson Simmons had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Layne Taylor chipped in with 17 points and seven rebounds for Farmington (14-4) in its 20-point victory. Decory Thomas ended with 10 points and five rebounds for the Cardinals.
JONESBORO 71, RUSSELLVILLE 28 Keylin McBride eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career as Jonesboro (13-3) crushed its visitors. McBride scored 19 points and Devarius Montgomery had 10 points for the Hurricane.
VAN BUREN 50, GREENWOOD 46 Avery Salisbury hit 6 three-pointers and finished with 26 points for Van Buren (9-6, 3-4 5A-West), which led 36-29 at the half. Caleb Ligon had 18 point and six rebounds for Greenwood (7-10, 4-4).
GIRLS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 66, DEWITT 37 Ava Knoedl buried 4 three-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Central Arkansas Christian (13-0, 10-0 3A-6) to another huge conference victory.
GREENWOOD 64, VAN BUREN 27 Kinley Fisher scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half in a overwhelming performance for Greenwood (15-3, 8-0 5A-West). Madison Cartwright had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals while Ally Sockey finished with 9 points, 4 steals and 3 assists for the Lady Bulldogs.
MELBOURNE 59, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 15 Jenna Lawrence scored 16 points as Melbourne (20-1, 11-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, had little trouble Saturday. Kenley McCarn added 11 points for the Lady Bearkatz.