High school basketball

SATURDAY’S SCORES

BOYS

5A-WEST

Van Buren 50, Greenwoiod 46

4A-4

Ozark 47, Pottsville 39

4A-7

Nashville 75, De Queen 40

4A-8

Camden Fairview 71, Star City 43

3A-3

Hoxie 61, Piggott 51

3A-4

Cedarville 60, Danville 44

3A-6

Central Arkansas Christian 67, DeWitt 27

2A-2

Tuckerman 67, Sloan-Hendrix 56

White County Central 49, Melbourne 45

1A-3

Maynard 57, Crowley’s Ridge Academy

28

Nonconference

Farmington 72, Elkins 52

Jonesboro 71, Russellville 28

GIRLS

5A-WEST

Greenwood 64, Van Buren 27

4A-7

Nashville 62, De Queen 31

4A-8

Star City 43, Camden Fairview 23

3A-1

Bergman 64, Greenland 23

3A-6

Central Arkansas Christian 66, DeWitt 37

2A-2

Melbourne 59, White County Central 15

2A-3

Riverside 43, Buffalo Island Central 40

2A-5

South Side Bee Branch 60, Maumelle

Charter 15

1A-8

Dermott 46, Strong 29

BOYS

FARMINGTON 72, ELKINS 52 Carson Simmons had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Layne Taylor chipped in with 17 points and seven rebounds for Farmington (14-4) in its 20-point victory. Decory Thomas ended with 10 points and five rebounds for the Cardinals.

JONESBORO 71, RUSSELLVILLE 28 Keylin McBride eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career as Jonesboro (13-3) crushed its visitors. McBride scored 19 points and Devarius Montgomery had 10 points for the Hurricane.

VAN BUREN 50, GREENWOOD 46 Avery Salisbury hit 6 three-pointers and finished with 26 points for Van Buren (9-6, 3-4 5A-West), which led 36-29 at the half. Caleb Ligon had 18 point and six rebounds for Greenwood (7-10, 4-4).

GIRLS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 66, DEWITT 37 Ava Knoedl buried 4 three-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Central Arkansas Christian (13-0, 10-0 3A-6) to another huge conference victory.

GREENWOOD 64, VAN BUREN 27 Kinley Fisher scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half in a overwhelming performance for Greenwood (15-3, 8-0 5A-West). Madison Cartwright had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals while Ally Sockey finished with 9 points, 4 steals and 3 assists for the Lady Bulldogs.

MELBOURNE 59, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 15 Jenna Lawrence scored 16 points as Melbourne (20-1, 11-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, had little trouble Saturday. Kenley McCarn added 11 points for the Lady Bearkatz.