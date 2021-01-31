• Brandi Thompson, 47, a nurse at a jail in Bibb County, Ga., was fired after she was accused of giving inmates contraband, including liquor, drugs, weapons and telecommunications devices, without consent of the warden.

• Mario Rosenberg, a Beverly Hills doctor, who authorities say performed unnecessary surgeries on patients in one of the nation's largest medical insurance fraud schemes, was sentenced to three years of probation, and ordered to perform 1,000 hours of community service and pay $2.9 million in restitution.

• Nathan Apodaca, an Idaho man who rode to fame on TikTok after casually singing "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice while longboarding, signed a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice that will be displayed at the Museum of Idaho.

• Christopher Pong, a wine and whisky specialist at Bonhams auction house, said interest in rare whiskies remains high despite the covid-19 pandemic after a 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland fetched more than $54,000 in an auction in Hong Kong.

• Chlo'ee Williams, 7, of New Orleans, who was injured in the chin and throat and suffered spinal cord damage in a shooting two months ago, was able to leave the hospital and meet officer Daniel McCreary, whose quick first-aid is credited with saving her life.

• Josiah Douglas, 25, of Cleveland and Sydney Yahner, 21, of Willoughby, Ohio, face felony assault charges after authorities said they caused a restaurant employee permanent hearing loss while using megaphones during a coronavirus protest outside the eatery.

• Joelyn DeCosta, 48, a now-former transportation-systems specialist in Honolulu, was fined $5,000 and given two years of probation for severing main and standby communication lines for about two minutes between air traffic controllers and about 10 planes in two incidents in 2019.

• Kym Worthy, a prosecutor in Wayne County, Mich., said a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl are being charged as adults, accused of beating an Uber driver with a hammer and fatally stabbing him for his car.

• Douglas Griffin, 27, of Kansas City, Mo., was charged in the robbery and killing of David Como, an apparent stranger who was walking home, after prosecutors said they matched DNA from a pocket in Como's pants to Griffin.