Kevin Hart obsesses over skin care, state of mind

Turns out actor Kevin Hart is quite the metrosexual. Hart has gone “whole hog” on skin care, wellness and even fragrance with a meticulous grooming and wellness routine. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Actor-comedian-producer Kevin Hart isn't used to being homebound, but that doesn't mean he is any less busy. Through his company Laugh Out Loud, he is working with Headspace, a meditation app, on content like "Mindful Runs," "Energy Shots" and "Meditate With Me," motivational programs that blend comedy with mindfulness ... all of which were scheduled to roll out this month. And along the way, Hart, 41, has gone whole hog on skin care, wellness and even fragrance. Here is his pandemic grooming and wellness routine.

MORNING WATER

First things first, I have a sip of water. I'm a faithful water-by-the-nightstand kind of person. Then I go to the bathroom and throw some water on my face. You have to change that sag and fatigue look in the mirror. Then I do a nice warm towel to the face.

SKIN CARE CONVERT

My skin care is all by Tina K. She's a facialist, and she's done my face for 10-plus years. A friend referred me to her, and that friend was more committed to skin care than anyone in my life.

I had no idea of the different quality and levels of skin care regimens. I was blown away by Tina. She worked around my schedule. She made me make a commitment to my skin. I think of it this way: The same way I'm committed to health and wellness or writing a script, it should be the same with skin care.

Before covid, I would see her about twice a month to make sure I got a deep clean. Then it's about consistency — the wash, the scrub, the mask. These are things I never thought I'd be talking about in a thousand years! But anything deserves the opportunity to be taken care of — your skin, your heart, your body, your mind. It's all stuff you have to work on, and it doesn't just become good overnight.

EARLY-BIRD GYM TIME

After that, I'm in the gym by 6 a.m. I usually work out between 5 and 6 — I beat the sun up — because nine times out of 10, I don't have to be anywhere. Getting up this early, this was a gradual change. I realized that if I didn't clock in the gym time, I couldn't consistently produce the best me. Especially when I was touring or shooting, the only time that was mine was my mornings.

I've been an early gym riser for about the last six years. I love it now. You're getting some quiet. You can listen to music. It's almost therapeutic for me. I'm working out with my trainer, Ron Boss Everline. We've hit about the eight-year mark. I like the fact that we've grown together.

A lot of my accomplishments have come from taking care of myself and my body, and I owe that to him. He helped me fall in love with the lifestyle. He didn't throw me the most difficult thing in the world. It's about learning to love it.

It's not trying to get a crazy level of results in a short time. It's about gradual results. As I achieve more, I can unlock different levels. We're all over the map, anything from full body to weights to bands to cardio. For cardio, it can be mountain biking or beach workouts. We just try to keep it fun and fresh.

GROOMING

I'll go to the steam room first, then shower. I love a steam. A good sweat is always welcome. In the shower, I'm a body-wash guy. I might use all these different combinations that Byredo has — the body wash and the lotions. Men deserve to smell good. My toothbrush, Bruush, it's my newfound love, and I'm now an investor. You get the gums, you get every little place. And I've been using the same toothpaste, Colgate White, forever — since I was 4 years old. Deodorant, I'm into the standard Degree regular, 24-hour protection.

I got a Manscaper — it's a real product! It's pretty dope. Usually I swear by it, but sometimes you got to let it go out of control for a minute. The wife has to understand we're on lockdown.

I don't use anything fancy for my hair. No specific brand. I do like some of the Moroccanoil products, though.

I'm very into fragrance. Le Labo has an amazing collection. I love the exclusives that you can only get in certain cities — very exclusive drops. I've been wearing Lys 41. Learning about fragrance for me is like how I approach things all across the board. I have a lot of expectations on me from me. I choose not to cheat. I like the detail.

REBALANCING

This past year, you definitely had a lot of thinking time. I'm available. You've got to make the best of trying to find a positive in the negative with what's going on. For me, I get to sit down and be with my kids and my wife in a way I've never been available before.

There was a comedian who said something like, "I've never been home for a Friday, Saturday, Sunday." Those are our work days. For years I haven't been home for consecutive weekends ever. So having that time to really talk and communicate with my family, to understand my family and have my family understand me, has been amazing. I'm realizing there are ways of prioritizing and making myself more available and making sure my family is first.

ON MEDITATION

Meditation plays a major part for me. The road biking and the running, that's my best time to zone out and tap into a thinking space. I think about the wish list of what I want to do and the things I want to do better or aspire to do. At my house we have a massage chair, and it's in an isolated location where there's no TV and no music. There I use the Headspace app. I had to learn how to shut down in my mind. It's not natural for me.

What I found with Headspace is, you get coached through an easy way of relaxing and truly clearing your head. Currently I can do this for 10 to 15 minutes max. That's why I partnered on content with them.

I also have the Theragun. I'm a fan. It serves a high value in my household, like when you're just chilling on the couch.

I've tapped into some of the CBD stuff, but I haven't ODed yet, in the sense that I haven't done my research on everything out there and found what is best. I'm old school. I still do Epsom salt in the bath.