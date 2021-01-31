Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Govs. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Jim Justice, R-W.Va.; Richard Besser, CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Brian Deese, economic adviser to President Joe Biden; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Cedric Richmond, a Biden adviser; Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Conn.; Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami; Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Deese; Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; Jared Bernstein, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.