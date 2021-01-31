Pandemic imperils Greece’s only zoo

ATHENS, Greece — After being closed for almost three months because of covid-19, Greece’s only zoo faces the possibility of extinction.

With no paying visitors or — unlike other European zoos — enough government aid to cover its particular needs, the Attica Zoological Park on the fringes of Athens faces huge bills to keep 2,000 animals well-fed and healthy.

“As things are … we still can go on for at least one month,” zoo founder and CEO Jean Jacques Lesueur said. “After that, we don’t know.”

Unlike some businesses forced to temporarily close because of virus-control restrictions, the zoo continues to have large operating expenses. With food, salaries, utilities, medical care and other expenses, the cost of caring for the animals currently exceeds $243,000 per month.

Having to close again on Nov. 7 — after previously shutting during Greece’s two-month spring lockdown — came at a bad time for Attica Zoological Park. The zoo normally operates year-round but does a lot of its business during cooler weather, Lesueur said.

Visitors account for more than 99% of its revenue, from tickets, food and beverages and gift shop sales. So every month’s revenue counts, and the loss of December, usually busy because of the Christmas holidays, was particularly heavy.

So far, suppliers have shown understanding and are accepting credit. Two-thirds of the zoo’s staff is on state-supported furlough, and an expected installment of state aid will take care of this month’s pay for the rest, the CEO said.

The zoo also has sold 5,000 advance tickets at reduced prices for when the lockdown ends, and Lesueur said that helped pay December’s salaries.

Lesueur said he’s optimistic that the zoo will get clearance to reopen in the coming weeks.

“Except if the covid [situation] gets worse. That’s another story,” he said. “Now if we are closed for another two months or three months, I really don’t know what is going to happen.”