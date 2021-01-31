OPINION | SHIRLEY WASHINGTON: Pine Bluff, why not can our litter?

As we grapple with covid-19, we find ourselves battling a different epidemic altogether. It is visible in our ditches, roadsides and neighborhoods: Litter. For many reasons, litter is a threat to any community that seeks to grow and provide a good quality of life.

On the surface, it makes our community uninviting. Studies show that shoppers are less likely to patronize businesses if it requires wading through trash. People looking for a new place to move are less likely to settle in neighborhoods swamped with litter and debris, where property values are liable to decline.

Litter can also cost taxpayers money when trash flows from ditches into drains, because rainwater is prevented from draining properly. This can be expensive to mitigate, consuming public funds that could be invested in other critical areas like public safety, youth services or street upgrades. Residents are even burdened with direct expenses when their homes and personal belongings are damaged by water.

At the same time, litter conveys a message. It suggests that the culprit doesn't care about our community. When thrown around schools, it indicates that the culprit doesn't respect our children. When thrown among our neighborhoods and businesses, it says that the culprit doesn't care about uplifting Pine Bluff.

This is not who we should be. Now, more than ever, Pine Bluff needs people who will work to move this city forward. It needs people who will empower our children and teens. It needs people who will make this community a more welcoming place for new residents and visitors. It needs people of strength and integrity who can help unlock our full potential.

We're all capable of being that individual. Doing one's part to keep the city clean is a powerful way to start. By working together, we can reduce litter and reveal our better selves. We can show one another that we matter. In 2021, there are multiple ways to get involved with these efforts.

One is our new adopt-a-street initiative, in which residents and faith organizations can commit to cleaning a specific area throughout the year. Residents and faith organizations are already making commitments, and starting the work. Anyone can join by contacting the Mayor's Office at (870) 730-2004.

Participating in city cleanups is another way to get involved. Our first of the year was held on Jan. 16 in honor of MLK Service Day, in which 45 sites were cleaned throughout Pine Bluff. This would not have been possible without widespread support, starting with the 140 volunteers who offered their time.

Additionally, Good Faith Carr United Methodist provided space for volunteers to meet. Keep Arkansas Beautiful donated essential supplies. And in addition to offering waste containers, Waste Management collected numerous trash bags and bulk items along roadsides.

Support like this is deeply appreciated, including the support we've received during cleanups over the past four years. More cleanups will be scheduled in the spring, summer and fall of 2021, which residents will be welcome to join.

Of course, these efforts alone will not eliminate litter. The most effective way to reduce litter is to not litter in the first place. It starts with caring about one another enough to properly discard trash. This also involves having an understanding of how harmful litter can be.

To raise awareness of this, we also will be launching a public awareness campaign focused on litter prevention. Details will be shared in the State of the City address Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

These combined efforts, especially the simple decision to not litter, can transform our community. It requires every resident reaching within, and being the person this city needs to advance. Now is the time to fix up, clean up and build up Pine Bluff by ending this litter epidemic. This is the year to get it done.

Shirley Washington is mayor of Pine Bluff.