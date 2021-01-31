PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

BOYS

Hykeem Hancock

Guard Hykeem Hancock, Barton

• The senior guard has been a scoring machine for the Bears, who are trying to keep pace with Class 2A favorite Marianna in the 2A-6 Conference. Hancock averaged 26.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists to help Barton go 3-1 last week. He had a monster game Friday, finishing with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in a 69-57 victory over McCrory.

GIRLS

Greenwood's Kinley Fisher (23) works along the baseline as Northside's Jersey Wolfenbarger (4) defends on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena in Greenwood. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Guard Kinley Fisher, Greenwood

• The engine that makes everything go for the Lady Bulldogs, who are dominating 5A-West competition. The Mercer commitment started the week with 19 points and four assists in a rout of Russellville before averaging 16.5 points and 5 assists in two more blowouts over Alma and Greenbrier.