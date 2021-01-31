POLICE BEAT: Police find wanted man in parked car

Police find wanted man in parked car

North Little Rock police arrested a man Saturday morning on gun and drug charges after finding him initially unresponsive in a vehicle at 113 W. Pershing Blvd., according to an arrest report.

Gabriel Wesley, 35, of Little Rock was found at 10:36 a.m. inside a parked Oldsmobile with a handgun and blunt visible, the report said.

Officers later determined that Wesley was being sought by U.S. marshals, the Pulaski County sheriff's office and the Arkansas Parole Board, according to the report.

The handgun in the car had been reported stolen, and officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, alprazolam, marijuana and digital scales in the vehicle, the report said.

Wesley was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail. He is charged with two felony counts of possession of Schedule II drugs with purpose, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, felony theft by receiving, felony possession of oxycodone with purpose, felony possession of Schedule V drugs with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose.

North Little Rock man jailed on drug charges

North Little Rock police officers Thursday arrested Ralph Lee, 59, of North Little Rock, who had been named in a delivery-of-drugs warrant, according to an arrest report.

The department's narcotics unit executed a search warrant at 9:39 a.m. at 313 E. 20th St., where Lee was found with cocaine and drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Lee was taken to the Pulaski County jail where his bond was set at $25,000. He is charged with four felony counts of delivery of cocaine, three felony counts of use of a communication device to commit a felony, felony possession of cocaine with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony maintaining a drug premises.

Tip leads police to motel room, drugs

North Little Rock police arrested two people on multiple drug charges Wednesday afternoon in a motel room in the city, according to an arrest report.

Officers entered the room at 5517 MacArthur Drive, after an informant reported that drugs were being distributed from that location, the report said.

Jeffrey Fortner, 49, and Ashley Webb, 23, both North Little Rock residents, were found with several narcotics in plain sight in the room, according to the report.

Both were arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where they were being held without bail. They are charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony maintaining a drug premises and misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose.