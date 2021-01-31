Sorting it out

Members of the Rotary Afterhours Club of Little Rock gathered Jan. 23 at Our House to help the homeless shelter gather and sort donations.

The Rotarians met at the shelter's Career Center where they transported boxes of donated items to the nearby Children's Center. There they provided hands-on help sorting donated goods for shelter clients or resale at one of Our House's resale stores.

Our House was established in 1987 as a shelter that helps homeless people in Central Arkansas. It offers after-school development programs and resources to help homeless adults re-enter the workforce.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal