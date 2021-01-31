BASKETBALL

UAM men get road win

The University of Arkansas-Monticello (7-2, 6-2 Great American Conference) had four players score 10 or more points Saturday, led by Kendal Frey's 19, to beat Ouachita Baptist University 81-79 at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

The Boll Weevils used a 10-0 run early in the second half to take control of the game. Miles Daniels and Lemmie Howard had 14 points each for UAM and Danzel McDuffey added 13.

Kendarious Smith scored a game-high 25 points in the loss for OBU (1-5, 1-4) and DJ Kane poured in 22.

Harding women win in OT

After being outscored 22-8 in the first quarter Saturday, Harding University (4-2, 4-2 Great American Conference) outscored Henderson State University 26-16 in the fourth to force overtime, then went on to win 98-92 at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Jordan Elder led the Bisons with 21 points, while Hannah Collins scored 18 and Kylee Coulter added 14. Ashley Farrar had a game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds -- including 10 on the defensive glass -- in the loss for the Reddies (1-3, 1-3). Gracie Raby had 17 points for Henderson State and Tamia Templeton added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Arkansas Tech women outlast SAU

The Arkansas Tech University women trailed Southern Arkansas University by six points at halftime Saturday, but the Golden Suns outscored the Muleriders 54-38 in the second half to claim an 82-75 victory at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

Jayana Sanders led Arkansas Tech (6-0, 5-0 Great American Conference) with 20 points, Jalei Oglesby had 18, Kaley Shipman added 12 and Hannah Villines chipped in with 10. Diamond Morris had 18 points to lead Southern Arkansas (1-4, 1-4), Kisi Young had 12 and Ariana Guinn added 10.

WBC women hold on

The Williams Baptist College women outlasted William Woods on Saturday to earn a 74-71 victory in Walnut Ridge.

Kelsey Abney and Kaitlyn Thomas led the Lady Eagles with 16 points each, while Taylor Freeman added 12. Abney led Williams Baptist with seven rebounds. Natalie Thomas of William Woods led all scorers with 22 points.

WBC men fall

Shackeel Butters had 24 points and 18 rebounds, his seventh consecutive and ninth overall double-double of the season, but it wasn't enough as the Williams Baptist College men fell to Central Baptist College 86-77 on Saturday in Conway.

EJ Anderson had 19 points for the Eagles (6-8, 4-4 American Midwest Conference) and Jaylen Granger came off the bench to score 17.

TENNIS

Arkansas men cruise past Illinois State

The University of Arkansas men's team picked up its second consecutive sweep on Saturday, beating Illinois State 7-0 at the Dills Indoor Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

Arkansas has won all 18 singles matches this season and earned its second doubles point of the year. Maxim Verboven and Hunter Harrison won easily in their doubles match, while Enrique Paya and Jose Dominguez Alonso earned their third consecutive doubles victory.

Melvin Manuel, Alex Rico, Nico Rousset, Adrien Burdet, Paya and Verboven all earned singles victories.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas falls to No. 4 Kentucky

The University of Arkansas dropped its weekend finale against No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday 25-15, 26-24, 26-24.

Arkansas fell behind early in each of the first two sets, but held a 15-12 lead at the media timeout in the third set. It was tied at 22-22 and 24-24 before the Wildcats took the set and the match.

Gracie Ryan led the Razorbacks (6-4) with 25 assists and 9 digs. Jillian Gillen had 9 kills and 5 digs, Maggie Cartwright added 9 kills and 9 digs while Taylor head had 6 kills and 10 digs.

CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas Tech wins in Magnolia

Arkansas Tech University won its second consecutive meet of the season Saturday with a victory at the Lois Davis Invitational 5K in Magnolia.

The Golden Suns finished with 20 points and a total time of 1:37:11 while taking five of the top six spots individually. Nieves Megias of Harding University won the race with a time of 18 minutes, 49.6 seconds.

Harding took second in the team standings with 52 points and a total time of 1:40:11. Ouachita Baptist University finished third, Southern Arkansas University was fourth and Henderson State University was fifth.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services