State's active covid cases fall to 8-week low

Sabrina Mallett, a licensed practical nurse for UAMS, prepares to administer flu shots Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 during a drive-thru covid-19 testing at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Arkansas reported 454 fewer active cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, lowering the total to 17,154. That's more than 2,200 fewer cases than the same time last week, and the lowest overall total since Dec. 3.

"The past week has shown steady declines, but we cannot allow this to let us become complacent and lose the progress we’ve made," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday via Facebook.

The Arkansas Department of Health also reported 881 new covid-19 cases during Sunday's daily covid-19 update, raising the tally since the pandemic began in March to 295,268.

The state also reported 30 covid-19 related deaths, raising the death toll since March to 4,868.

This month's PCR and antigen tests total 331,812 and 81,505, respectively.

Across the state, officials administered 7,620 more doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.