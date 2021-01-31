System requests shots for librarians

The executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System is advocating for library employees to be included in the category of essential government workers to make them eligible for the vaccine soon.

Executive Director Nate Coulter said in a director's report presented Thursday to the system's board of directors that he has tried to convince persuade state Department of Health officials to add library employees to the Phase 1-B category of vaccinations as essential government employees.

In the report, Coulter said Gov. Asa Hutchinson's staff liaison to the Health Department agreed. The liaison "is advocating for our staff to be included when the details are fleshed out," Coulter wrote.

"Our case is that people are coming to the library every day for essential services -- meals, internet connectivity, and photocopying documents to qualify for utility subsidies," Coulter added. "These people can't be served if [the library system] is not open with staff here to help."

Coulter met with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. recently, and Scott said he would raise the issue of vaccinations for library employees with Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero, Coulter said in his report.

With regard to the latest virus cases among library employees, Coulter suggested that the likelihood other employees or visitors were exposed was low.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"The new cases continue to fit the pattern of earlier cases where we find no evidence that an employee contracted the virus at work or transmitted the virus ... to other staff or the public," Coulter wrote in the report.

In an email Thursday to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Coulter said the cumulative number of infected employees to date was up to 15 after a maintenance employee tested positive. He wrote earlier in his report to board members that total infections numbered 14.

Coulter described the covid-19 cases as "spread fairly evenly over the past ten months."

In an email, he wrote that the library system experienced "a little flurry right before the holidays, but they generally have been occurring about once every 2-3 weeks."

According to the library system's human resources manager, Candace White, three positive virus cases were reported within the past 30 days and six others were reported between 31 and 60 days ago, she said by email.

The library system has 203 full-time and 73 part-time employees, according to Coulter.

Under the Health Department's vaccination plan, shots are being administered to certain groups included in Phase 1-B: people age 70 and older and education and child care workers.

If library employees are included in the latter part of Phase 1-B, once the state moves to the next step, they could receive shots alongside essential government workers as well as workers in other sectors such as food and agriculture, manufacturing and public transit.

When asked if he had made any progress or received any indication from state officials that they were considering granting his request to have library employees placed in 1-B, Coulter said he had not.

The director of the Arkansas State Library, Jennifer Chilcoat, said she was aware of an effort by the Arkansas Library Association to have letters sent to officials at the Health Department to get clarification about where librarians fall on the vaccine schedule.

When she called the Health Department recently, Chilcoat said she was told that if librarians were not classroom teachers, they would not be considered as part of 1-B.

However, Chilcoat said she had received anecdotal reports from a number of librarians who had contacted pharmacies and were told they were considered to be educators and therefore eligible to receive shots, if shots were available.

"My perception of it is that it's been kind of an interpretation question," Chilcoat said by phone Friday.

In a statement provided by the governor's spokeswoman, Katie Beck, Hutchinson said, "We are continuing to receive communications from various groups regarding phase 1-B essential workers. Right now the categories are set, and if there are any adjustments we will make those decisions in the coming weeks."

Spokesman Gavin Lesnick of the Health Department deferred questions to the governor's office.

The push to get library employees included in the next part of Phase 1-B follows a challenging period for the institutions during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the spring, as the virus began to spread rapidly across the U.S., all 15 branches of the Central Arkansas Library System closed to the public. Shortly thereafter, the library system's board of directors approved a decision to furlough or institute work-share plans for more than 130 employees to save money.

Branches began to reopen to the browsing public in June.

At the moment, Chilcoat estimated that approximately 70% of public libraries around the state are "open to some degree."

Libraries are frequently employing alternative ways of serving patrons, such as curbside service for books, or allowing access to computers with social distancing while barring browsing, according to Chilcoat.

Additionally, she said many libraries are engaged in feeding programs or other forms of outreach "that definitely put them in close contact with the public."

The situation in Arkansas is not one where librarians are seeking the vaccine as they stay home while their institutions are closed, she said.

"It's far different from that," Chilcoat said.