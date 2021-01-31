UALR women roll in second quarter

UALR’s Krystan Vornes takes a shot over a Louisiana-Monroe defender Saturday during the Trojans’ 67-42 victory over the Warhawks at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. Vornes finished with a career-high 23 points and also had 11 rebounds. (Photo courtesy UALR Athletics)

Dared to shoot by a sagging Louisiana-Monroe defense, Mayra Caicedo drained a three-pointer as time expired on the first half Saturday, adding an exclamation point to a 24-7 second quarter that propelled the Trojans to a 67-42 victory at the Jack Stephens Center.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's basketball team shot 71.4% in the period and used an initial 12-0 run to build a lead it never gave up, closing out a weekend where the Trojans' offense found a spark.

"We know who the scorers are now, so we're just going to have to go to them and rely on them for shots," said UALR senior forward Krystan Vornes, who scored a career-high 23 points. "Then everyone else can collapse on D and do what we have to do on defense."

The second-quarter dominance sent UALR (8-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) to its first series sweep of the season. UALR is unbeaten in 18 games against the Warhawks.

Vornes recorded her sixth career double-double by adding 11 rebounds. Senior Teal Battle contributed 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

Caicedo followed her record-setting assist performance Friday with eight points and seven assists Saturday.

The Warhawks attacked inside after Friday's 35-point loss, scoring all five of their first-quarter field goals in the paint. Louisiana-Monroe (2-12, 0-8) led 11-10 in the closing seconds of the opening period before Caicedo drained the first of two buzzer-beating three-pointers on the day, giving UALR a 13-11 lead.

The Trojans set season highs with 10 steals and 25 forced turnovers.

Whitney Goins scored 17 points, again leading the Warhawks as their lone double-digit scorer.

"I thought it was another good defensive effort," UALR Coach Joe Foley said. "I love the way we're playing defense right now."

The second-quarter outburst was built on the Trojans' defense, which forced nine Warhawks' turnovers and allowed only three field goals in the frame.

"We did what Little Rock is known to do, and that's coming out with more intensity, being stronger and more aggressive and just playing defense," Vornes said. "That's always been the biggest thing."

Battle, who scored nine points in the period, hit shots on back-to-back possessions to kick-start the 12-0 run that put UALR up 25-13 with 5:23 remaining. Her three-pointer two minutes later put UALR ahead 30-15, and when Caicedo hit her second three-pointer at the buzzer, the Trojans led by 19.

The lead grew as large as 27 in the second half as Vornes surpassed her previous career-best of 14. After scoring 13 points in her last three games, the senior found her stroke and finished 9 of 17 from the field.

"She's got her confidence back in her shot," Foley said. "I haven't criticized her once this year for her effort. We're getting great effort. She's controlling the boards. When she gets that shot going, it helps us that much more."

TEXAS-ARLINGTON 80, ARKANSAS STATE 71

Arkansas State University (9-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) led 31-30 at halftime, but was outscored 50-40 in the second half Saturday to fall to Texas-Arlington at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Peyton Martin's jumper and Mya Love's three-pointer in the fourth quarter gave the Red Wolves a 60-55 lead with 6:56 remaining. Jordynn Hernandez hit two free throws and Bre Wickware added a three-pointer to tie the game at 60-60 with 4:08 left. Texas-Arlington (8-4, 6-2) then went on an 8-2 run, capped by a three-point play from Misty Dossey, to take a 70-62 lead with 2:33 left. The Mavericks hit 10 consecutive free throws to seal the victory.

The Red Wolves shot 37.5% from the floor and 37.9% from the three-point line. They outrebounded the Mavericks 44-34, but were outscored in the lane 38-20. The Mavericks scored 26 points off 21 ASU turnovers and held a 23-7 advantage in fast break points.

Jada Stinson led Arkansas State with 24 points, tying a career high. Martin had 19 points and Morgan Wallace added 9 points and a game-high 14 rebounds -- including 12 defensive rebounds.

Wickware led Texas-Arlington with 20 points, Dossey had 15, Terryn Milton added 12 and Hernandez chipped in with 10.