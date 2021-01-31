Work on I-30 corridor to affect Little Rock, North Little Rock traffic this week

Work in the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closings beginning Monday and lasting through next weekend, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Weather permitting, the following travel impacts will occur:

• Double right lane closings on Interstate 40 westbound between I-30 and North Hills Boulevard in North Little Rock from 8 p.m. Monday until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and continuing during the same hours daily through Thursday for pavement repairs. The entrance ramp to I-40 westbound from North Hills Boulevard will remain open.

• The same section will have identical lane closings from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Feb. 8.

• East Third Street at Mahlon Martin Street will be closed beginning Monday and lasting into the summer.

• The right lane on I-30 westbound between I-40 and 19th Street in North Little Rock will be closed from 3 a.m. until noon Saturday to place a concrete barrier.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.