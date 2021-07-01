10 food and culture festivals to attend this July in Arkansas

From watermelons to peaches, from folk music to the blues, festivals this July will showcase a range of Arkansas culture.
Ozark Roots Dulcimer Festival in Mountain View
July 15-17
This festival is all about the dulcimer, a stringed folk instrument. There will be classes, performances, jam sessions and more.
Summer Breeze Festival in Pine Bluff
July 17
Music, food trucks and more will create “great summer vibes” at Pine Bluff’s Summer Breeze Festival.
Jonesboro Local Festival 2021
July 17-18
Dozens of musicians and performers will fill the stages at Local Festival in Jonesboro.
Johnson County Peach Fest
July 22-24
Arkansas peaches are a summer delicacy and this festival celebrates them in a variety of ways: pageants, cook-offs, eating contests and more.
Little Rock Black Pride
July 23-25
Little Rock Black Pride is putting together a full slate of events July 23-25, most at the LaQuinta Inn, 617 Broadway St., Little Rock. Among the offerings are a Transgender Townhall, a Girls Will Be Girls rooftop gala, a homecoming drag brunch for Symone, who just won RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more.
The Rock City Margarita Festival & The Great Arkansas Beer Festival
July 24
Two of the Capital City’s biggest drink festivals are joining forces this year. Festival-goers can sample an unlimited amount of margaritas, beer, wine and seltzers.
Cave City Watermelon Festival
July 29-31
One of the treats of summer, this festival honors watermelon in numerous ways: competitions, eating contests and even a parade. There will also be live music and a 5K run.
38th Altus Grape Fest
July 30-31
Celebrate all things grape, muscadine, juice and wine at this festival in Altus, which will also feature vendors and live music.
Peacemaker Music & Arts Fest in Fort Smith
July 30-31
This fest on the riverbank in Fort Smith will spotlight a range of country, rock, blues and Americana musicians.
35th Annual Ice Cream Social on the Square in Berryville
July 30
Visit the historic square in Berryville and enjoy live music, craft vendors and, of course, ice cream.
