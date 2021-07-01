10 food and culture festivals to attend this July in Arkansas

From watermelons to peaches, from folk music to the blues, festivals this July will showcase a range of Arkansas culture.



Ozark Roots Dulcimer Festival in Mountain View

July 15-17

This festival is all about the dulcimer, a stringed folk instrument. There will be classes, performances, jam sessions and more.

https://www.facebook.com/events/281399246910095/

Summer Breeze Festival in Pine Bluff

July 17

Music, food trucks and more will create “great summer vibes” at Pine Bluff’s Summer Breeze Festival.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summerbreeze-festival-tickets-153728162071

Jonesboro Local Festival 2021

July 17-18

Dozens of musicians and performers will fill the stages at Local Festival in Jonesboro.

https://www.facebook.com/events/467697431174180/

Johnson County Peach Fest

​July 22-24

Arkansas peaches are a summer delicacy and this festival celebrates them in a variety of ways: pageants, cook-offs, eating contests and more.



https://www.jocopeachfest.com/

Little Rock Black Pride

July 23-25

Little Rock Black Pride is putting together a full slate of events July 23-25, most at the LaQuinta Inn, 617 Broadway St., Little Rock. Among the offerings are a Transgender Townhall, a Girls Will Be Girls rooftop gala, a homecoming drag brunch for Symone, who just won RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more.

https://www.facebook.com/LRBLACKPRIDE/

The Rock City Margarita Festival & The Great Arkansas Beer Festival

July 24

Two of the Capital City’s biggest drink festivals are joining forces this year. Festival-goers can sample an unlimited amount of margaritas, beer, wine and seltzers.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1380915618937611/

Cave City Watermelon Festival

July 29-31

One of the treats of summer, this festival honors watermelon in numerous ways: competitions, eating contests and even a parade. There will also be live music and a 5K run.

https://www.cavecitywatermelonfestival.com/home

38th Altus Grape Fest

July 30-31

Celebrate all things grape, muscadine, juice and wine at this festival in Altus, which will also feature vendors and live music.

http://www.altusgrapefest.com/

Peacemaker Music & Arts Fest in Fort Smith

July 30-31

This fest on the riverbank in Fort Smith will spotlight a range of country, rock, blues and Americana musicians.

https://www.facebook.com/events/4077731075610387/

35th Annual Ice Cream Social on the Square in Berryville

July 30

Visit the historic square in Berryville and enjoy live music, craft vendors and, of course, ice cream.

https://www.arkansas.com/berryville/events/35th-annual-ice-cream-social-square