10 food and culture festivals to attend this July in Arkansas

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:31 a.m.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/THOMAS METTHE -- 7/16/2017-- Elliott Quintanar, 4, finishes off a slice of watermelon in the watermelon eating contest during the watermelon festival at Bernice Gardens Farmers' Market on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

From watermelons to peaches, from folk music to the blues, festivals this July will showcase a range of Arkansas culture.

Ozark Roots Dulcimer Festival in Mountain View

July 15-17

This festival is all about the dulcimer, a stringed folk instrument. There will be classes, performances, jam sessions and more.

https://www.facebook.com/events/281399246910095/

Summer Breeze Festival in Pine Bluff

July 17

Music, food trucks and more will create “great summer vibes” at Pine Bluff’s Summer Breeze Festival.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summerbreeze-festival-tickets-153728162071

Jonesboro Local Festival 2021

July 17-18

Dozens of musicians and performers will fill the stages at Local Festival in Jonesboro.

https://www.facebook.com/events/467697431174180/

Johnson County Peach Fest

​July 22-24

Arkansas peaches are a summer delicacy and this festival celebrates them in a variety of ways: pageants, cook-offs, eating contests and more.

https://www.jocopeachfest.com/

Little Rock Black Pride

July 23-25

Little Rock Black Pride is putting together a full slate of events July 23-25, most at the LaQuinta Inn, 617 Broadway St., Little Rock. Among the offerings are a Transgender Townhall, a Girls Will Be Girls rooftop gala, a homecoming drag brunch for Symone, who just won RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more.

https://www.facebook.com/LRBLACKPRIDE/

The Rock City Margarita Festival & The Great Arkansas Beer Festival

July 24

Two of the Capital City’s biggest drink festivals are joining forces this year. Festival-goers can sample an unlimited amount of margaritas, beer, wine and seltzers.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1380915618937611/

Cave City Watermelon Festival

July 29-31

One of the treats of summer, this festival honors watermelon in numerous ways: competitions, eating contests and even a parade. There will also be live music and a 5K run.

https://www.cavecitywatermelonfestival.com/home

38th Altus Grape Fest

July 30-31

Celebrate all things grape, muscadine, juice and wine at this festival in Altus, which will also feature vendors and live music.

http://www.altusgrapefest.com/

Peacemaker Music & Arts Fest in Fort Smith

July 30-31

This fest on the riverbank in Fort Smith will spotlight a range of country, rock, blues and Americana musicians.

https://www.facebook.com/events/4077731075610387/

35th Annual Ice Cream Social on the Square in Berryville

July 30

Visit the historic square in Berryville and enjoy live music, craft vendors and, of course, ice cream.

https://www.arkansas.com/berryville/events/35th-annual-ice-cream-social-square

