2 Razorbacks announce partnerships on first day of new NCAA rules

FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of Arkansas football players announced Thursday they have formed brand ambassador partnerships through new NCAA name, image and likeness rules.

Trey Knox, a junior receiver, has partnered with PetSmart for a social media advertising campaign, and sophomore defensive back Khari Johnson announced a partnership with Yoke Gaming.

The marketing company Playfly Sports announced the deal for Knox. Johnson announced his partnership on his Instagram page.

No terms of the agreements were disclosed for either player.

“I have always been proud to be a student-athlete and an Arkansas football player, but I am just as proud to be a dog dad to Blue,“ Knox said, referencing his Husky. “It was a clear fit to work alongside PetSmart in this game-changing opportunity showcasing my love of Blue and how PetSmart fills all her needs.”

In a press release, Will Smith, a senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart, said the company is “excited” for athletes to be able to form partnerships like the one with Knox.

Thursday was the first day for athletes to capitalize on the NCAA’s new rules. Previously, athletes were not allowed to be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness — more commonly referred to as NIL.

Knox has played in 21 games at Arkansas and has caught 35 passes for 455 yards and 3 touchdowns. Johnson recorded eight tackles in nine games last season.