7th June killing is recorded

A Tuesday night shooting marked the fourth time this year that a child was slain in Pine Bluff.

A minor is suspected in the killing, which occurred in the 2700 block of West 37th Avenue about 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Police Department. Police say the victim was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not released the identity of either young person, citing their ages. The suspect was taken into custody on a second-degree murder charge. The suspect is held at the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center and is expected to appear in Jefferson County District Court today for a probable-cause hearing.

As news of Tuesday's shooting broke, police Lt. David DeFoor confirmed that a 16-year-old suspect in the June 7 slaying of a 14-year-old girl surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Keundre Parker was wanted in the death of the teenage girl, whom funeral home employees identified as Janija McGown. Police did not confirm the girl's identity because of her age.

Despite his age, Parker was identified when police sought the public's help in finding him.

Vernon Lee McCraney, 19, is the only other suspect in Janija's killing who has been arrested. During a June 23 probable-cause hearing, Jefferson County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones said McCraney was among a group of four to six men involved in the girl's death.

Authorities say Janija was found dead in a vehicle parked in front of a residence on Spruce Street. Reading from a police affidavit, Jones said that more than 70 shell casings were found at the scene. Jones told the court that McCraney gave police an alibi that didn't check out, leading to his arrest.

McCraney, who was charged with aggravated assault on June 22 in a separate case, is held without bail at the Dub Brassell Detention Center on a charge of capital murder in Janija's death. He could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if convicted.

Pine Bluff has recorded 13 killings within city limits this year, including seven in June.