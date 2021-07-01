Birthday boy Turner ties mark with third cycle

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner thought three bags the moment he made contact. So did everyone else in the ballpark.

Turner completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday in a 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The speedy shortstop became the fifth player in major-league history with three cycles, joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I’m thinking triple out of the box,” Turner said of his last hit, which he drove to the right-field wall, “and just hoping that he doesn’t pick it up right away and get it in before I usually make my decision.” As Turner’s fourth hit of the day sailed down the line, the crowd rose immediately in expectation of a play at third.

And the Rays were prepared. Manuel Margot hit cutoff man Mike Brosseau. The second baseman’s relay was true.

But Turner narrowly beat Yandy Diaz’s tag with a headfirst slide.

“Everybody was standing up,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said of his dugout. “They were all practically wanting to go on the field. And when he was safe, there was a loud cheer. I love watching him run.” Turner joins a club that is as old-fashioned as it is exclusive. Aside from Beltre, the others with three cycles got them before the mid-1930s.

“I think it’s luck, it’s tools to be able to hit for power and have at least some speed,” Turner said. “I remember when Adrian Beltre did it a little while ago, I remember thinking it was pretty interesting that he’s tied for the lead with three. Because you don’t picture him as a speed guy.”

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 15, CUBS 7 Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big-league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as Milwaukee rallied with 15 unanswered runs to rout Chicago for its eighth straight win. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.

CARDINALS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings and helping himself with a two-run double as St. Louis beat Arizona for a three-game sweep.

ROCKIES 6, PIRATES 2 Jon Gray tossed six strong innings in another solid outing for Colorado starters, and the Rockies swept Pittsburgh. The Rockies’ three starters in the series combined to allow 2 runs and 6 hits over 20 innings.

BRAVES 20, METS 2 Ozzie Albies drove in 7 runs with 5 hits, including 2 home runs, and Atlanta battered New York.

MARLINS 11, PHILLIES 6 Joe Panik made an instant impression in his first game in Miami’s lineup after getting traded from Toronto, homering in his first at-bat and adding a go-ahead RBI single as the Marlins rallied against Philadelphia.

PADRES 7, REDS 5 (6) Trent Grisham hit a grand slam and a solo shot as San Diego rallied for its 11th win in 12 games, beating Cincinnati in a game called in the sixth inning due to rain.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 9, INDIANS 4 Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each drove in three runs, powering Detroit past Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.

MARINERS 9, BLUE JAYS 7 (10) Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning as Seattle held on to beat Toronto. Moore hit a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Patrick Murphy (0-1) to left-center, scoring automatic runner Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr., who singled as a pinch-hitter.

ORIOLES 5, ASTROS 2 Austin Hays homered and Ryan Mountcastle drove in two runs to help Baltimore wrap up a three-game sweep of Houston.

WHITE SOX 13, TWINS 3 Yasmani Grandal hit a three-run shot and a towering two-run drive, and Chicago went deep six times to pound Minnesota.

ATHLETICS 3, RANGERS 1 Chris Bassitt pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to win his ninth straight decision as Oakland beat Texas.

