Business Expo Breakfast sells tickets

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets and table sponsorships for the 2021 Business Expo Breakfast to be held Aug. 19 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Breakfast tickets are $20 per person and table sponsorships are $250 for a table of eight people, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The featured speaker will be Chris Robinson, the new director of athletics at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Robinson, a 2014 UAPB Sports Hall of Fame inductee, earned his bachelor's degree in management from UAPB and a master's degree in business administration from MidAmerica Nazarene University.

The Expo will also feature exhibitors at the convention center Aug. 19. The VIP hour is from 9-10 a.m. and the event will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Expo Exhibitor packets are now available at the Chamber, 510 Main St. Packets for any out-of-town exhibitors will be mailed.

Booth rates are $250 for members and $360 for non-members.

For details, to purchase breakfast tickets or become a sponsor, call (870) 535-0110 or email jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Locals named in UCA honors programs

Local students were named to two honors programs recently at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

The University Scholars Program in the Honors College at UCA named Braylon Bailey of White Hall and Alyssa Darton of Pine Bluff to its fall 2021 class of honors scholars. This award is made to only 30 graduating high school students, according to a news release.

The Norbert O. Schedler Honors College at UCA named Brooklyn Solis of Warren and Nathan Taylor of White Hall to its fall 2021 class of honors scholars. This award is only made to 75 graduating high school students, according to the release.

Leadership fellows selected at UCA

The University of Central Arkansas has announced the 2021-22 class of President's Leadership Fellows. Area fellows are Chenel Dale of Dumas; Mya Hall of Stuttgart; and Constacion Humphrey of Stuttgart, according to a news release.

Fellows will be formally introduced at a coat ceremony at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 in the UCA Board of Trustees room.

The class of inductees includes 34 campus leaders from the UCA Student Government Association, Greek life, Student Orientation Staff and other organizations. They serve as student representatives of the President's Office, while sharing their personal collegiate experience at various events.

Blood supply at a low; donors needed

Arkansas Blood Institute's blood supply remains at a critical level heading into the holiday weekend, according to a news release.

Although donors have responded to the blood emergency declaration, the blood supply has not rebounded as much as needed as hospital usage remains critically high.

To rebuild the blood supply and be prepared for the holiday weekend, donors are needed immediately.

Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives.

Donors can find places to donate at arkbi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.