Calendar 7-1-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, July 1

Bobby Rush's video premiere to kick off announcement

The premiere of Bobby Rush's "America the Beautiful" video featuring historical and cultural sites at Pine Bluff will kick off the presentation of the first and second phases of the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District. The premiere will be held at 6 p.m. July 1 at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. and it's free to attend. Hosts are the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance and the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force, according to a news release. Face coverings/masks are requested to attend the premiere at the Arts and Science Center.

Through Thursday, July 1

Foundation offers gardening grants

Arkansas Community Foundation is seeking proposals for projects that will increase Arkansans' access to locally grown and produced foods and/or strengthen the local food ecosystem, according to a news release. The deadline to apply is July 1 at 11:59 p.m. These include programs that help Arkansas-based small farmers and food producers connect to markets, build operational capacity (for example, through training, certification, support for back-office financial management) or expand production. Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) public charity status with the IRS. Agencies in all geographic areas of the state are eligible to apply. Grants will range from $10,000 to $15,000. Details: www.arcf.org/food.

Underway

HUD announces covid-19 aid possible for late mortgages

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is urging struggling homeowners to request a mortgage payment forbearance from their servicer now. If homeowners need assistance, the covid-19 forbearance – a reduction or pause in their mortgage payment – can be requested by the borrower, according to a news release. More than 325,000 homeowners with FHA-insured single-family mortgages that are at least two payments behind (60+ days delinquent) on their mortgage payments have not requested a forbearance and are at risk of losing their homes. For help talking to your mortgage servicer or understanding your options, call (800) 569-4287 to contact a HUD-approved housing counseling agency in your area. Details: www.hud.gov and http://espanol.hud.gov.

Beginning Friday, July 2

City hall, courthouse closes for July 4

The city of Pine Bluff will be closed on Friday, July 2, and Monday, July 5. The fireworks display will be on July 4 around 9 p.m. at the Regional Park softball complex, according to a news release. The Jefferson County Courthouse will also be closed July 2-5, according to the county's calendar on its website.

Sunday, July 4

Pine Bluff to host fireworks

The Pine Bluff Festival Association and the Parks and Recreation Department of the city of Pine Bluff will host the annual 4th of July Fireworks Display in a drive up setting at 9 p.m. Sunday from the softball complex in Regional Park. Due to the covid-19 pandemic and the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the city and state, all patrons are asked to remain in their cars and practice social distancing, according to a news release. During the event, radio station 99.3 "The Beat" will play music at 8:30 p.m. that patrons can hear through their vehicle. In case of severe weather, the fireworks display would be rescheduled for 9 p.m. Monday. Details: Pine Bluff Festival Director Kerry Battle, (870) 209-0186, or Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover, (870) 536-0920.

White Hall plans July 4 fireworks display

White Hall will host its Fourth of July Alva Domon Memorial Fireworks show around 9 p.m., Sunday, July 4, in front of the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The location was changed because of the construction at White Hall High School. The in-person show is free and open to the public.

Through Monday, July 5

Adult Ceramics Workshop with Yelena Petroukhina open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will welcome guest artist Yelena Petroukhina as she leads a ceramics workshop for adults. The workshop is from 6-8:30 p.m. June 28 through July 2, and July 5. Students ages 18 and older will learn fundamental clay hand-building techniques, surface and monoprinted image transfer techniques on clay, use of commercial glazes, and an introduction to kiln use. They will work in the ceramics studio of ASC's new ARTSpace on Main facility, 623 S. Main St. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375.