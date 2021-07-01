Marriage Licenses

Frances Jones, 56, and William Graves, 68, both of Little Rock.

Judy Johnson, 47, and Haywood Miller, 52, both of Little Rock.

Lavator Thomas, Jr., 41, and Viola Smith, 43, both of Jacksonville.

Andrew Chsm, 31, and Leigh Whistle, 31, both of Little Rock.

Bryant Kindall, 42, and Gloria McDaniel, 44, both of North Little Rock.

John Pennington, 62, and Sandra Bruce, 43, both of Pine Bluff.

Tanner Fruge, 20, and Alice Clement, 21, both of Bunkie, La.

Divorces

FILED

21-2036 Christy Moore v. Johnnie Brooks.

21-2037 Alysa Pine v. Robert Pine.

21-2038 Karen Waschalk v. Joshua Waschalk.

21-2041 Cole Coleman v. Mikayla Terry.

21-2052 Zachary Peek v. Haley Kelley.

21-2053 Laura Stoltz v. Matthew Stoltz.

GRANTED

20-767 Doug Elmore v. Tiffany Elmore.

20-2307 Latrita Campbell v. Charles Layton, Jr.

20-3662 Debora Brewer Tynes v. Dickie Tynes.

21-65 Kevin Tims v. Brenda Tims.

21-622 Teresa Hart v. Tony Wofford.

21-1494 Zanneckia Bell v. Danny Hill.

21-1548 Jessica Lester v. Dwight Lester, III.

21-1607 Dorothy Lambright v. James Lambright.