Decatur police still hospitalized

DECATUR -- A Decatur police officer remains hospitalized after being injured last week in a two-vehicle crash.

Taylor Brunning is in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Springfield, Mo. Brunning is still in critical condition, though his injuries are not life threatening, Mayor Bob Tharp said Wednesday.

Brunning and Officer Luke Rosehselang were in a police vehicle about 10:30 p.m. June 23 headed to Gravette on Arkansas 59 when they collided with another vehicle, Tharp said.

Rosehselang was taken to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and released the next day; he is recuperating at home, Tharp said.

Brunning was flown first to a hospital in Joplin, Mo., then to a hospital in Springfield, Tharp said.

The two officers were on a simple training mission to serve a warrant when the accident occurred on Arkansas 59 north of the Spavinaw Creek bridge.

Brunning is a full-time officer for Decatur, where he serves as the department's field training officer. He has been with the department for several years.

Rosehselang joined the force March 10 as Decatur's newest full-time officer. He is a graduate of the Arkansas Police Academy and a former dispatcher for the University of Central Arkansas Police Department in Conway.