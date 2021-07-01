Dollarway district hosts career camp

Business and community leaders recently assisted the Dollarway School District in a college and career readiness program.

During the 2021 Career Exploration Camp for eighth through 12th graders, mentors participated and encouraged students via Zoom, according to a news release from Marla Barnes, Dollarway college and career coach.

Students were introduced to traditional as well as nontraditional careers. Arkansas Career Exploration camps allow students the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities and further explore their own personalized career guidance plans.

Dollarway students received information and hands on activities small businesses, alumni, district professionals, and Jefferson Area Technical Career Center.

Dollarway nurses Felecia Miller and Kathy Wells made presentations under the Health Science Career segment of the program. Students learned first aid and basic concepts of how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) in case of an emergency.

Jackie Harris, a Dollarway alumnus, retired NFL player and now lawyer with McKissic & Associates Law Firm at Pine Bluff, made a presentation under the Hospitality & Tourism segment.

For students interested in becoming professional athletes, Harris said "that they are student-athletes, with 'student' being first," according to the news release.

"Students should make their education part of THE plan and not consider it as a fall back plan," he said in the news release.

Harris also provided an activity on how to make their hands strong for catching a ball.

Kendrick "Pops" Williams, owner and operator of Pops Beauty & Barber shop, and Stephanie Clark, owner and operator from Opulence Hair & Beauty Salon, made presentations in the Human Services, Business Management and Administration career segment.

Williams stated that sometimes in their business they feel like counselors. He stated that they would like for people to feel better about themselves when they leave than when they came into their business, according to the release.

Clark spoke about the students becoming entrepreneurs and how they should prepare to create a career in what they love to do.

Williams showcased his barber equipment/tools, and Clark showed students the proper way to clip natural hair ends. Both businesses are located in Pine Bluff.

Kourtney Smith, a music educator at Dollarway, presented under the Education and Training career segment.

Smith is also a Dollarway alumnus and pastor at Destiny Worship Center in Pine Bluff. Smith shared his step-by-step career path with students and provided an activity on how to identify keys on the piano.

Students were also introduced to the Jefferson Area Technical Career Center. Director Kurwin White supplied students with information on careers and post-high school job market preparation.

Students were able to obtain information about credits and certification they can receive while still in high school. Some of the courses they can attend are computer science, criminal justice, medical assistance, CNA (certified nursing assistant) and welding. Students were able to observe others working within a crime scene and students taking vital signs.

Class of 2021 students who completed the program were Merikel Graves and Aarionna Richardson in criminal justice and Curlee Rouse in computer technology network.

Several students assisted with the narration of the career camp via Zoom. They were seniors Freddiemae Thompson and Jessiah Grisby; juniors Tyler Jenkins, Eddie Collins, Tamera Smith and Trace Suggs; and sophomore Tyazia Daniels.