Driver charged in 2020 fatal wreck

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was arrested Monday on misdemeanor charges of negligent homicide related to a wreck last year that claimed the life of a Parks couple on U.S. 270.

Jesse James Hirtler, 33, of Hot Springs was taken into custody at his residence shortly before 5:30 p.m. and charged with two counts of negligent homicide in the May 15, 2020, deaths of Noel Vincent, 60, and Melinda Neal, 63.

According to court records, Hirtler had already waived his right to an attorney. He also was cited at the time of the wreck for driving on a suspended driver's license, having no liability insurance and failure to yield.

According to the probable-cause affidavit filed by Arkansas State Police Trooper 1st Class Lucas Tankersley, who investigated the wreck, the roadway evidence revealed that Vincent, driving a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was going west on U.S. 270 approaching Cranberry Trail with Neal as his passenger.

Hirtler, driving a 2003 Dodge pickup, was eastbound and attempted to turn left onto Cranberry and failed to yield to Vincent. As Hirtler turned across Vincent's lane of travel, Vincent "did not have time to stop the motorcycle," and the front of the motorcycle struck the right rear tire of Hirtler's truck, the affidavit states.

Upon impact, Vincent and Neal were "thrown onto the asphalt," and the motorcycle skidded on its left side about 130 feet from the point of impact, ending up in the middle of the highway, the affidavit states.

Hirtler pulled forward onto Cranberry and parked his truck where Tankersley met him. It was later discovered through the Arkansas Crime Information Center that Hirtler's license was suspended at the time.

Hirtler told Tankersley that there was a truck in front of him that turned onto Cranberry and he was "just attempting to follow behind him and did not see the motorcycle," the affidavit states.

Vincent and Neal were pronounced dead at the scene by Garland County Deputy Coroner Jayson Neighbors. The crash summary indicated that weather conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.