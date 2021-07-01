Drowned boy's mother arrested

HOT SPRINGS -- The mother of a 6-year-old boy found dead Tuesday in Lake Catherine was arrested after testing positive for using meth, according to an affidavit released Wednesday.

Sarah Elizabeth Breshears, 25, was taken into custody at her residence around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and charged with three felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

The reason for the three counts is because in addition to her 6-year-old son, Breshears has two 7-year-old sons who live with her in the home.

According to the affidavit, deputies responded about 10:51 a.m. to the residence at 361 Vanadium Circle regarding a missing child. A multiagency search was conducted and the boy was found in the water in Lake Catherine and later pronounced deceased.

Investigators from the sheriff's office, Department of Human Services and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children unit arrived on the scene, and Breshears was questioned later at the sheriff's office.

Breshears stated that she woke up and could not find the 6-year-old, according to the affidavit. She said she stays home and cares for her son and was doing so that day.

Investigators with the Division of Children and Family Services took the two 7-year-old boys from the residence into protective custody. Shortly after the interview, Breshears was charged and taken to jail where she was booked shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to an incident report filed May 15, a neighbor called shortly after 9 a.m. to report that she had found the boy, then 5, in her backyard in a soiled diaper.

She told the deputy she had found him in the yard the day before in just a diaper and returned him to Breshears. She returned him again that morning but called the sheriff's office to make a welfare check.

Breshears said the first time he "snuck out before she realized it" and the second time he got out while she was in the bathroom. She said she had additional locks installed "to prevent this from happening."

She told Deputy Bennie Strickland that the boy had a disability and was nonverbal, according to the report. Strickland noted there were "clothes all over the floor" but the boy and two other children in the residence appeared to be OK.

According to a second incident report, shortly before 5 p.m. May 24, another neighbor called to complain about the boy "getting out" and "wandering around the neighborhood." He said it was the third time it had happened.

Deputies again spoke to Breshears, who told them her son was autistic and had learned how to unlock the doors despite the new locks and door alarms that had been installed, the report said.

The neighbor noted he went to Breshears' house to let her know her son was out and found her sleeping and "tried several times to wake her up but she would not respond."

According to a third incident report June 19, another neighbor called to report the boy had arrived at her door shortly before 9 a.m. She said she heard a knock and "whining" at her door and found a small child, who walked into her home.

She said he went to her bathroom and began drinking out of her toilet, so she took him into the kitchen and got him a glass of water.

Deputy Shane Tatum observed the child inside the neighbor's house and went to Breshears' residence. He found the front door open and found two children inside. When asked, "Where is the big person?" or "Mom or Dad," the children said "No."

He found a woman, later identified as Breshears, sleeping in one bedroom and spoke loudly to wake her up, he said. She "jumped out of bed wanting to know what I was doing in her house," Tatum said, noting he explained that her front door was open and her child was at a neighbor's house. She asked about the whereabouts of her child and if he was OK.

She was told he was fine and with medical staff. DHS and sheriff's investigators later responded to the address.

According to court records, Breshears has no felony record. She was arrested May 26 on a misdemeanor charge of theft of property less than $1,000. She pleaded guilty to the charge June 17 in district court and was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended, six months' probation and was ordered to pay $196.40 in restitution. A court order barring her from contact with Walmart or Sam's Club also was issued.