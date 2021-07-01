EDITORIAL: Mark Twain would understand this awful German language

One of the gifts of this newspaper, if we can blow our own horn, is the continuing publication of "Ripley's Believe It or Not" in the Classified section each day. In the past few weeks, we've discovered that female lions are more attracted to males with darker manes, that the moon is rusting, and that some woman in Great Britain snores as loud as a car horn.

The other day we were told that more than 1,200 new words have been added to the German language as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

And we don't doubt it. Germans make up words all the time, link them together, without hyphens, print them for all to see, and dare you to find such words in any dictionary. Looking for more information on Germancovidwordinvention, we found an NPR piece from a few months ago:

"The pandemic has changed how people talk and write," the story began. "In English, dictionaries have noted a few dozen new entries and revisions: social distancing, frontliner, superspreader, Zoom as a verb. But in Germany, lexicographers at the Leibniz Institute for the German Language have compiled more than 1,200 new words related to the coronavirus pandemic."

Because Germans, to keep the rest of us from being able to grasp the language, do everything they can to make it confounding. Including linking two, three, four words or more, whenever they want!

"For example," NPR continued, "Coronamutationsgebiet is an area where coronavirus mutations are widespread. A Geisterveranstaltung (ghost event) is an event with no people in attendance, usually sports. Live music is allowed, provided the audience remains in their cars, at an Autokonzert."

The Germans won't dare write about a "fashionable face mask." No, no. You can look those words up. And soon understand the sentence, if a foreigner. So the Germans call it a Mundschutzmode--a mouthprotectionfashion. Again, to make the language infuriating, no hyphens are allowed.

We love to hear the language spoken by a pro. The sound of a foreign language--like Spanish in an Arkansas Walmart, or Cajun French outside Baton Rouge--is a beautiful thing. But to learn German, you might have to be German.

This story reminds us of the best essay ever written about the German language, and it comes, of course, from the pen of Mark Twain. The expert and talented writer of English had been on a German kick to the point of exasperation. He said that after a lot of study and pratice, his German was "unique." Which sounds great, except if you want to be understood in a language, unique isn't the best adjective to choose.

He called his essay "The Awful German Language," and he wasn't kidding. Whereas in English it's simple enough to say "the" car went down "the" road into "the" sunset, every noun in the awful German language has to have its own grammatical article--either masculine, feminine or neuter--and there is no rhyme or reason as to which nouns get which determiner. You just have to know it.

The language uses parentheses without open-and-close punctuation marks. Pronouns don't make sense. Verbs can be separable (don't ask). And this, from Mr. Twain, about how the German language allows for improv:

"[A] few remarks about one of the most curious and notable features of my subject--the length of German words. Some German words are so long that they have a perspective. Observe these examples:

Freundschaftsbezeigungen.

Dilettantenaufdringlichkeiten.

Stadtverordnetenversammlungen.

"These things are not words, they are alphabetical processions. And they are not rare; one can open a German newspaper at any time and see them marching majestically across the page--and if he has any imagination he can see the banners and hear the music, too. They impart a martial thrill to the meekest subject. I take a great interest in these curiosities. Whenever I come across a good one, I stuff it and put it in my museum. In this way I have made quite a valuable collection."

More items are added to such collections every day among German speakers. Especially when there is a new idea afoot, such as a novel virus changing the way society works.

Mr. Twain was good enough to translate, exactly, one local newspaper item that he found and jot it down in English as best he could, to show how much effort was put into making the German language complicated with all these new words made up by the writers/speakers/foggers:

"In the daybeforeyesterdayshortlyaftereleveno'clock Night, the inthistownstandingtavern called 'The Wagoner' was downburnt. When the fire to the onthedownburninghouseresting Stork's Nest reached, flew the parent Storks away. But when the bytheraging, firesurrounded Nest itself caught Fire, straightway plunged the quickreturning Mother-Stork into the Flames and died, her Wings over her young ones outspread."

Poor storks. But even worse, the poor foreigner trying to understand the story.

So the Germans made up 1,200 new words since the covid-19 pandemic began. This surprises only a little.

We imagine that so few words were invented because of Teutonic restraint. Doubtless it was a sporting attempt to allow the rest of us to catch up to the German language.