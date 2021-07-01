ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Magnolia native's paintings to exhibit at SAAC

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

El Dorado exhibition

"Step Forward/Stand Back," an exhibition of large-scale graphic abstract paintings and works incorporating elements of neon light by Jay Shinn, goes on display today in the Merkle and Price galleries at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado.

Shinn, a Magnolia native, now lives and works between Dallas, New York and Berlin.

The exhibition remains up through July 24, with a 6 p.m. closing reception. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

"Circle Mountain 2" and "Touch of Pink" by Jay Shinn are on display through July 24 at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Camden market

"Camden Cookout" is the theme for downtown Camden's First Friday Monthly Market, 6-9 p.m. Friday, centering on the intersection of Washington Street and Adams Avenue. The event includes a "Burger Grill Off"; jazz with Camden saxophonist Witt Johnson; farmers selling fresh vegetables, jellies, jams and baked goods; food vendors; and entertainment throughout the market by nonprofit groups and local organizations. Call (870) 807-1468, email firstfridaycamdenar@gmail.com or visit firstfridaycamden.com or facebook.com/FirstFridayCamdenAR.

Pine Bluff auditions

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, will hold auditions, by appointment only, for actors 11 and older July 24-25 for "The Miracle Worker" by William Gibson.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script; sides will be available at auditions or in advance from Theatre Education Coordinator Lindsey Collins — email lcollins@asc701.org. Auditions are open to all genders, races and ethnicities; character descriptions are available at asc701.org/auditions, where actors should sign up for an audition slot.

Callbacks are 6 p.m. July 29. Production dates are Sept. 10-12 and Sept. 17-19 as the inaugural production for the Adam B. Robinson Black Box Theater, in the Art Works on Main, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Heritage grants

Sept. 15 is the deadline for community-based nonprofit groups and others to apply for fiscal year 2022 Arkansas Heritage Grants. The grants are designed to help promote awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas' heritage; increase community-based nonprofits' abilities to create heritage-related programs, especially in places where they would otherwise not occur; foster cooperative efforts among organizations, businesses and government to increase the size and scope of events; and create ongoing components to existing heritage-related celebrations.

Grants top out at $5,000. For-profit organizations or events are not eligible. Money must go toward the proposed program and not operating costs or infrastructure. Applications and more information on grant criteria are available at tinyurl.com/44u97whm. For more information, email debra.fithen@arkansas.gov.