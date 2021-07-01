Fayetteville health board warns of delta variant's presence in region

FAYETTEVILLE -- The delta variant has hit Northwest Arkansas, and the city Board of Health may soon need to revisit the advice it gives to the public as a result -- unless enough people get vaccinated.

The board of mostly health professionals met Wednesday in a hybrid in-person and online format. Several members expressed a mix of frustration, disappointment and concern over Washington County's vaccination rate.

As of Wednesday afternoon, just more than 47% of the county's 200,760 people 12 and older were partially or fully vaccinated, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. In Benton County, it was just under 47% of 231,247 eligible residents.

The state average also was about 47% of more than 2.5 million Arkansans.

"It's hard to accept the fact that we may not get above 50% vaccination rate anywhere -- in our state, in our county, in our region," said Huda Sharaf, director of the Pat Walker Medical Center at the University of Arkansas. "It's just hard to accept that. There is a solution available with absolutely no barriers."

The delta variant of covid-19 is exponentially more contagious and severe as far as symptoms, Sharaf said. However, the vaccines on the market have proven effectiveness against the strain, she said.

The majority of people 70 and older in the region are vaccinated, Sharaf said. Younger people are getting extremely ill, hospitalized and placed in intensive care, on a ventilator or on some other life-saving measure, she said.

"The virus is going to find a host to infect somewhere," Sharaf said. "The unvaccinated are the ones who are going to be the most vulnerable for that."

There were 36 covid-19 patients in Northwest Arkansas hospitals on Wednesday, according to a news release from Martine Pollard with Mercy NWA. That's up from 11 at the beginning of the month. The number of covid patients accounts for about 5% of all 694 patients hospitalized in general in the region.

Hospital administrators see the figures as a red flag that the number of covid-19 infections will continue to surge in the days and weeks to come, the release states.

Hershey Garner with Highlands Oncology said the city's health board may need to consider whether to recommend people go back to limiting gatherings and wearing masks this fall.

"We're getting ready to get hammered with the delta," he said.

The Northwest Arkansas Council's Health Care Transformation Division held a survey on vaccine hesitancy with participants in Sebastian, Benton and Washington counties. More than 2,000 people responded online, with about 750 by phone and two focus groups held online.

About 65% of unvaccinated respondents said they were not inclined to get the shot. Concerns over the safety, side effects and speed of the development of the vaccines served as the reason of refusal for most.

"We know what covid-19 infection can do," Sharaf said. "So while we have hundreds of people in the hospital with active covid-19 infections -- the majority of whom are not vaccinated -- you don't have people hospitalized who just got the vaccine."

There were 325 people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state on Wednesday, 150 of whom were in intensive care and 75 on ventilators.

Washington County had 186 active cases Wednesday, and Benton County had 210.

So far, covid-19 has killed 780 people in the two counties.