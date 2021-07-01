Florida rubble yields 6 bodies in day

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- Search crews going through the ruins of a Florida condo tower pulled six more bodies from the rubble Wednesday, raising the number of confirmed dead to 18. It was the highest number of recoveries in a single day since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete.

The number of residents unaccounted stands at 145.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement at an evening news conference. She said two of the dead were children.

Earlier in the day, crews built a ramp that should allow the use of heavier equipment, potentially accelerating the removal of concrete that "could lead to incredibly good news events," state Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said Wednesday.

Since the sudden collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South last week, rescuers have been working to peel back layers of concrete on the pancaked building without disturbing the unstable pile of debris.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members of those missing Wednesday that a ramp built onto the pile overnight allowed rescuers to use a crane on sections that were not previously accessible.

"We hope to start seeing some significant improvement in regards to the possibility of [finding] any voids that we cannot see," Jadallah said.

Patronis described the ramp as "a Herculean effort" that will allow heavy equipment to get closer to areas where debris needs to be cleared. The new equipment includes a so-called nibbler, a massive machine that has a scissors-like tool at the end of a long arm to cut through concrete and rebar.

Officials have been concerned an underground parking garage could collapse under the weight of heavy equipment, so they decided to build the makeshift limestone ramp, Patronis said. He said dogs are used to check for survivors in the area where the machine works, and then the nibbler is sent in.

"So you can really make some serious rapid headway just because of the sheer hydraulic forces this thing can exert versus a human being with hand tools," Patronis said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. A 2018 engineering report found that the building's ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had "major structural damage" and needed extensive repairs. The report also found "abundant cracking" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Just two months before the building fell, the president of its board wrote a letter to residents saying that structural problems identified in the 2018 inspection had "gotten significantly worse" and that major repairs would cost at least $15.5 million. With bids for the work still pending, the building suddenly collapsed last Thursday.

During the rescue operation, Rosendo "Ross" Prieto, a former municipal official who assured condo board members that their building was in "very good shape" three years before it collapsed has taken a leave of absence from his job as a building contractor for Doral, a city about 20 miles west of Surfside, a city spokeman said Wednesday.

When he was a building official in Surfside in 2018, Prieto told members of the Champlain Towers South board that their condo building was sound. His assessment was made a month after an engineering firm identified key structural deficiencies requiring major costly repairs.

Efforts to reach Prieto by telephone and email since the Surfside building collapsed have not been successful. He left his Surfside job in November.

Rescuers still faced enormous obstacles as they spent a seventh day searching for survivors. The pancake collapse of the building has frustrated efforts to reach anyone who may have survived in a pocket of space.

Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said the so-called delayering process is difficult and dangerous.

"We're working collaboratively as a group to try to attain that goal, and that's to save someone's life," Cominsky said Wednesday. "It's been tough. I just want to emphasize that. We're still moving forward. We see the resources coming through. We're exhausting every avenue here."

Officials were also worried about the possibility of severe weather interfering with search efforts.

Crews already have had to deal with intermittent bad weather that delayed the work, and they are now keeping an eye on two disorganized storm systems in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center said the storms have a chance of becoming tropical systems in the coming days, but it is unclear at this point whether they would pose a threat to the U.S.

The possibility of severe weather prompted state officials to ask the federal government for an additional search team.

Authorities said it's still a search-and-rescue operation, but no one has been found alive since hours after the collapse.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden planned to travel to Surfside today.

Information for this article was contributed by Adriana Gomez Licon and Freida Frisaro of The Associated Press.

