Gender-rule shift set for passports

Americans will be allowed to declare their self-identified gender on their U.S. passports without providing medical documents under a new State Department rule announced Wednesday, the final day of Pride Month.

The shift was the first step toward creating a gender marker on U.S. passports and citizenship certificates for people who identify as nonbinary or intersex, or otherwise do not conform to gender roles. That process is complex and will take time to complete, according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In the meantime, officials said, Americans applying for passports and proof of citizenship when born abroad will no longer need to show medical certification if their stated gender does not match their other identification documents.

“With this action, I express our enduring commitment to the LGBTQI+ community today and moving forward,” Blinken said in the statement.

The move fulfills a campaign promise by President Joe Biden, who has raised concerns that without documented proof of their self-identified gender, transgender and nonbinary people risk being denied employment, housing and other benefits, including the right to vote.