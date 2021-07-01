Get to know Arkansas commitment Elijah Stein

Elijah Stein, a Kohl’s Kicking 5-star prospect, recently became the 11th Arkansas pledge for the 2022 class.
Stein, 6-3, 215, 4.77 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Cambridge, Wis., chose the Razorbacks over interest from Wisconsin, Stanford, Baylor and Illinois. He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in June.
Kohl’s Kicking also rates Stein the No. 4 long snapper in the nation.
Nickname: Douglas, Dougie, Doug
School/City: Cambridge (Wis.) High
Height: 6-3
Weight: 215 pounds
Bench max: 225 pounds
Squat max: 355 pounds
Number of years playing football: 7
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Stanford, Illinois, Baylor, Alabama
I plan to major in: Business
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Disc golf
I'm happiest when I: Am fishing, or catching fish
My mom is always on me to do: My homework
Favorite NFL player: JJ Watt
Favorite music: Classic rock
Must-watch TV show: The Last Airbender
How would you spend $1 million: Buy a cabin on a secluded lake in northern Wisconsin with as much land as possible
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Ability to fly
My two pet peeves are: Uneven sweatshirt string and people who pronounce milk as melk
Favorite uniform color/combo: All white Arkansas uniform with the chrome helmet
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Any of the past/present Miss Americas. Honorable mention is Steve Irwin.
Favorite animal and why: Harambe
My hidden talent is: Yo-Yo master and juggling
Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Culver’s because they have the best cheese curds.
Favorite junk food: Pizza rolls
My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Doughnuts
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Rocky Mountain Oysters
My dream date is: Jessica Alba
I'm terrified of: Small people
Hobbies: Fishing, hunting, disc golf, ping pong
The one thing I could not live without is: My mom
Role model and why: JJ Watt because he is also from Wisconsin and he is the GOAT
Three words to describe me: Swiss Army knife
People would be surprised that I: Completed the Paqui Carolina Reaper Madness One Chip Challenge and lasted an hour without water