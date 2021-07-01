Get to know Arkansas commitment Elijah Stein

Elijah Stein, a Kohl’s Kicking 5-star prospect, recently became the 11th Arkansas pledge for the 2022 class.

Stein, 6-3, 215, 4.77 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Cambridge, Wis., chose the Razorbacks over interest from Wisconsin, Stanford, Baylor and Illinois. He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in June.

Kohl’s Kicking also rates Stein the No. 4 long snapper in the nation.

Nickname: Douglas, Dougie, Doug

School/City: Cambridge (Wis.) High

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Bench max: 225 pounds

Squat max: 355 pounds

Number of years playing football: 7

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Stanford, Illinois, Baylor, Alabama

I plan to major in: Business

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Disc golf

I'm happiest when I: Am fishing, or catching fish

My mom is always on me to do: My homework

Favorite NFL player: JJ Watt

Favorite music: Classic rock

Must-watch TV show: The Last Airbender

How would you spend $1 million: Buy a cabin on a secluded lake in northern Wisconsin with as much land as possible

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Ability to fly

My two pet peeves are: Uneven sweatshirt string and people who pronounce milk as melk

Favorite uniform color/combo: All white Arkansas uniform with the chrome helmet

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Any of the past/present Miss Americas. Honorable mention is Steve Irwin.

Favorite animal and why: Harambe

My hidden talent is: Yo-Yo master and juggling

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Culver’s because they have the best cheese curds.

Favorite junk food: Pizza rolls

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Doughnuts

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Rocky Mountain Oysters

My dream date is: Jessica Alba

I'm terrified of: Small people

Hobbies: Fishing, hunting, disc golf, ping pong

The one thing I could not live without is: My mom

Role model and why: JJ Watt because he is also from Wisconsin and he is the GOAT

Three words to describe me: Swiss Army knife

People would be surprised that I: Completed the Paqui Carolina Reaper Madness One Chip Challenge and lasted an hour without water